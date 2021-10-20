CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry & Leonardo DiCaprio Join Forces ﻿for a Cause Close to Their Hearts

By Alexandra Hough
purewow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Harry just gained a high-profile ally in his fight for the suspension of oil and gas drilling in the Okavango River Basin. Actor and fellow activist, Leonardo DiCaprio, has also officially joined the cause. According to a press release from Re:wild, the Duke of Sussex and DiCaprio are...

www.purewow.com

Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Prince Harry
#Oil Drilling#Poaching#British Royal Family#Indigenous#Canadian#Reconafrica#The Washington Post#Namibian#European
