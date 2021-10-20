Prince Harry & Leonardo DiCaprio Join Forces ﻿for a Cause Close to Their Hearts

Ever since Prince Harry pulled the plug on his working relationship with the royal family and prioritized his family and mental health over the Buckingham Palace drama, things haven't been the same between him and his brother, Prince William. Of course, seeing how both Harry and Meghan Markle threw the royal family under the proverbial bus during their interview with Oprah Winfrey has only made things worse, Harry has chosen to remain in California unless he absolutely has to travel back across the pond. In the mental health series "The Me You Can't See" (via the Independent) the Duke of Sussex said flying back home to the U.K. feels like a "trigger" for him. "For most of my life, I've always felt worried, concerned, a little bit tense and uptight whenever I fly back into the U.K., whenever I fly back to London," he shared.

