Who Looked More Bangin’ At ELLE’s Annual Women In Hollywood 2021?

By @IamDaniCanada
Bossip
Bossip
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Ptnv_0cXIVpNq00

ELLE’s annual Women In Hollywood event once again brought out a bevy of bangers donning designer duds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41sG39_0cXIVpNq00

Source: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for ELLE / Getty

ELLE Editor-in-Chief Nina Garcia, in partnership with Ralph Lauren and Lexus, and supporting sponsor Laurent-Perrier, brought together honorees, presenters, artists, and Hollywood legends for this year’s dinner and awards celebration to celebrate eight remarkable women for their “creative and cultural contributions they’ve made to the worlds of music, film, television, and beyond.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e5UWv_0cXIVpNq00

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ELLE Magazine (@elleusa)

The honorees were in attendance including Jennifer Hudson who donned a chic Ralph Lauren suit …

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uzuxl_0cXIVpNq00

Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty

Gal Gadot…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CbI2u_0cXIVpNq00

Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty

and a Van Hunt boyfriend bringing Halle Berry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b8Ltc_0cXIVpNq00

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Betrw_0cXIVpNq00

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Also seen on the scene for the 27th annual event held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles was a leggy and luxurious Ciara who wore a Monot halter neck dress with a thigh-high slit and Bulgari jewelry…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R0Tcw_0cXIVpNq00

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z9HbC_0cXIVpNq00

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

and a seriously stunning Jurnee Smollett who wowed in all-black.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GepvZ_0cXIVpNq00

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Missing were fellow honorees Gemma Chan, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, and Lauren Ridloff who canceled their in-person appearances due to potential COVID exposure.

Additionally, during the evening the mag c elebrated the seven rising screen queens featured in ELLE ‘s Young Hollywood portfolio who also rocked designer lewks. ELLE spotlighted Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley, King Richard ‘s Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney, CODA ‘s Emilia Jones, Batgirl ‘s Leslie Grace, The Queen’s Gambit ‘s Moses Ingram, and Birds of Paradise ‘s Diana Silvers.

Demi Singleton shimmered in Ralph Lauren…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GLdiI_0cXIVpNq00

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Saniyya Sidney donned Oscar de la Renta…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NZv3Q_0cXIVpNq00

Source: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP / Getty

and The Queen’s Gambit ‘s Moses Ingram made waves in white.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TmcBh_0cXIVpNq00

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Looking gorgeous, girls!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ELLE Magazine (@elleusa)

Other style standouts include Lexi Underwood…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u9kUq_0cXIVpNq00

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Lena Waithe who presented Halle with her award…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33mDSk_0cXIVpNq00

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

a blonde n’ boujee Yvonne Orji…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cfjSs_0cXIVpNq00

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O7Vdc_0cXIVpNq00

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Nicole Ari Parker…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YI0gU_0cXIVpNq00

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

MJ Rodriguez…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YsDhq_0cXIVpNq00

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Kerry Washington…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JNLM1_0cXIVpNq00

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

and THEE Debbie Allen who presented to Jennifer Hudson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16w0LK_0cXIVpNq00

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

In addition to being feted at the annual awards dinner in Los Angeles, the honorees are also featured on individual covers of ELLE’s November 2021 Women in Hollywood issue , on newsstands on November 9th.

YOU tell us; who looked more bangin’?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jNmIr_0cXIVpNq00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dIE5J_0cXIVpNq00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jCmHP_0cXIVpNq00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32fjQw_0cXIVpNq00

