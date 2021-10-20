CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

New York county launches new investigation into Trump Organization

By The Hill, Nexstar Media Wire, MONIQUE BEALS
The Trump Organization will face a criminal investigation regarding its financial dealings surrounding a New York golf course.

The Westchester County district attorney’s office has subpoenaed records from Trump National Golf Club Westchester and the town of Ossining, which determines property taxes for the course, The New York Times reported.

The Times reported that the investigation will focus on whether the Trump Organization misled officials regarding the course’s value in an effort to pay less taxes on the property.

“The Club’s request for a review of its tax assessments was amicably resolved earlier this year and signed off by the Town Board, the Town Assessor, Special Counsel for the Town (who determined the settlement to be both ‘appropriate and in the best interests of the Town of Ossining’), the Briarcliff Manor School District, the Office of the Westchester County Attorney and the Westchester County Supreme Court judge presiding over the matter,” a spokesperson for the Trump Organization said in an email to The Hill.

“Accordingly, the suggestion that anything was inappropriate is completely false and incredibly irresponsible. The witch hunt continues,” the statement added.

Miriam Rocah, the Westchester district attorney and a Democrat, has not accused anyone at the Trump Organization of any wrongdoing thus far, according to the Times. It remains unclear if any charges will be considered or if the former president’s own actions will be investigated.

The Trump Organization and former President Donald Trump are the subject of another long-lasting criminal investigation in the Manhattan district attorney’s office based on potential financial misconduct.

Prosecutors charged Trump Organization and its CFO , Allen Weisselberg , with multiple counts of fraud and conspiracy in July. Weisselberg, who is accused of failing to pay income taxes on $1.7 million, has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges. A judge announced last month he would aim to hold Weisselberg’s trial at the end of summer 2022.

While Trump himself has not been charged in that case, he remains a subject in its ongoing investigation.

The Westchester County district attorney’s office had no comment when asked by The Hill for more information on the case.

