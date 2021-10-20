Pet Set: John McCook, Jackson And Daisy

“Reilly is now 8 years old, she was 1 or 2 when I adopted her. She is a mixed terrier. A mutt!”. Please share how you came to find Reilly. And how did you know she was meant for your household? “[My husband] Edward [Scott] had gone to the South Central Animal Shelter to scout locations for a remote sequence for THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL [where he serves as supervising producer]. He needed to go back the next day and he asked me to come along for the ride. ‘No, thanks,’ I said. ‘Safe driving. See you when you get back.’ Then he told me that he saw a dog there that he thought I might want to see. I immediately hopped into the car! When we arrived, we learned that the dog Edward had seen the day before had already been adopted. Perusing the cages, I came upon this furless, skin-and-bone little thing. The moment our eyes met, we began an ‘eye conversation’ that has yet to stop! She seemed to understand everything I was saying to her. Her eyes were pleading, ‘Please, please take me home with you! I’ll be a good girl and won’t be any trouble.’ The rest is history and she has kept her word!”

PETS ・ 9 DAYS AGO