Pet Set: John McCook, Jackson And Daisy

UNION COUNTY, NC – The Humane Society of Union County is pleased to present John Henry for adoption. “Meet our handsome John Henry! John is 5yrs old, 64lbs, and completely vetted. John is looking for a family that is willing to help him gain confidence. He can be timid with some people but not everyone. When he is comfortable with you, he is a complete love bug. He will lean right into you for some love and pets! John absolutely LOVES playing fetch. He also knows basic commands like sit, waits, down, and shake. Even if he is nervous, he will still do the command you give him. That’s how much of a good, sweet boy he is. He deserves a family that will put the time and work into him. He just needs to gain some confidence, which can happen if you work along with a trainer. John should also be the only animal in the home. If you think you might be a good fit for sweet John, please complete the adoption application on our website www.hsuc.org“
