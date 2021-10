The NFL’s Most Valuable Player award has changed over the last few years. By definition, the NFL MVP should be given to the most valuable player in the league for that particular season. As NFL football has rapidly progressed into a pass-oriented game, the award has become focused on the quarterback position. The last eight NFL MVP awards have been given to quarterbacks. Adrian Peterson was the last non-QB to win the award, way back in 2012.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO