If you've ever had a dead car battery at the end of a Trunk-or-Treat, you're not alone. But there's one thing you can do to avoid it. It would burn a lot of gas if you left your vehicle running for two to three hours while kids were making the rounds collecting candy, so if you happen to be "the trunk" at a Trunk-or-Treat over the next week or so, the best way to avoid a dead vehicle battery at the end of it is to start your car every thirty minutes or so and let it run, then resume the candy dispersements.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO