Energy Industry

Guyana seeks a 135-mile subsea gas pipeline to extend its energy win streak

By Oil & Gas 360
oilandgas360.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (Bloomberg) –Guyana will likely become one of South America’s top oil producers over the next four years, but the world’s newest petrostate increasingly sees gas as the bedrock for growing its domestic economy. Work will begin on constructing a major gas-fired power plant in 2022 on the expectation...

www.oilandgas360.com

