The City of Tuscaloosa recently hosted its fifth annual "Tech or Treat" event. families and children of all ages came out for free candy and lots of learning. Before moving to Tuscaloosa, I've never heard of "Tech or Treat." I love the idea behind it. Tech-or-Treat is a free community event for children and families. Similar to "trunk-or-treat," at the City’s Tech or Treat, families go from table to table collecting candy. At each table, children are introduced to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) opportunities by interacting with City departments and community organizations.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO