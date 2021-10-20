CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Malmo | Champions League

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 7 days ago

Chelsea host Malmo in the Champions League on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's have three points on the board after two games in Group H, while Malmo are yet to record a single point.

Here is the all-important team news from west London ahead of the European encounter:

Chelsea XI to face Malmo: Mendy, Rudiger, Christensen, Silva, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kante, Azpilicueta, Mount, Lukaku, Werner

Bench: Kepa, Bettinelli, Alonso, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Saul, Barkley, Hudson-odoi, Ziyech, James, Havertz

Malmo XI to face Chelsea: Dahlin, Olsson, Brorsson, Nielsen, Larsson, Peña, Innocent, Christiansen, Berget, Birmancevic, Colak

Bench: Ellborg, Diawara, Moisander, Rakip, Abubakari, Gwargis, Nalic, Elle, Bjorkqvist, Lindman

firstsportz.com

UEFA Champions League: Chelsea vs Malmö player ratings as Blues demolish Malmo

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea recorded a massive 4-0 victory in the UEFA Champions League against Malmo on Wednesday night. Jorginho got two goals from the penalty as Andreas Christensen got on the scoresheet for the first time for Chelsea. Substitute Kai Havertz also got one for the London club. However Chelsea will be having injury worries as both Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner had to be substituted.
The Independent

Brentford vs Chelsea confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Brentford host Chelsea on Saturday evening in a big Premier League game for both teams.The Bees have begun the campaign impressively, with the likes of Sergi Canos and Ivan Toney showing they are more than capable of competing in the top flight.FOLLOW LIVE: Brentford vs Chelsea – latest updatesHome form will continue to be vital for the newly promoted outfit, but they are up against the champions of Europe who are yet to lose a game away from home in the league this season.Chelsea are top of the table and beat Southampton in their final match before the international break,...
Thomas Tuchel
The Independent

Chelsea vs Malmo live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Thomas Tuchel looks to inspire a reaction from Chelsea in the Champions League with Malmo visiting the European champions.The Blues lost 1-0 last time out against Juventus in Turin, with Federico Chiesa’s strike moments after the restart enough to punish the Premier League leaders, who return to European action off the back of a 1-0 win over Brentford thanks to Ben Chilwell’s powerful strike.FOLLOW LIVE: Chelsea vs Malmo – latest updatesJon Dahl Tomasson’s side are yet to earn a point this season in Europe, but Chelsea and Zenit Saint Petersburg are tied at three points in second, meaning both clubs...
The Independent

Chelsea vs Malmo player ratings: Jorginho clinical from the spot as Kai Havertz shines in Champions League win

Chelsea secured a resounding group-stage victory over Malmo in the Champions League on Wednesday night, thrashing the Swedish side 4-0 at Stamford Bridge.Dominant from the opening whistle, Thomas Tuchel’s side opened the scoring through Andreas Christensen after just 10 minutes, when the defender shinned home a volley for his first Chelsea goal. The Blues then doubled their lead from the spot midway through the first half, as Jorginho opted against his usual skip to smash a penalty past Malmo goalkeeper Johan Dahlin following a foul on Romelu Lukaku.That challenge marked the end of Lukaku’s evening, with the striker soon...
chatsports.com

Brentford vs Chelsea - Premier League: Live score, team news and updates

The final Premier League match of Saturday's action is the 'small' matter of a west London derby as newly-promoted Brentford host European champions Chelsea. Brentford are flying in the top flight at present, sitting in seventh, and are sure to give their title-aspiring local rivals are a tough game. Follow...
The Independent

Liverpool humiliation joins Manchester United’s heaviest Premier League defeats

Manchester United have crashed to an embarrassing 5-0 defeat to Liverpool to pile the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick at a shellshocked Old Trafford, with some home fans having already left before a miserable afternoon was made worse by the dismissal of half-time substitute Paul Pogba for a foul on Naby Keita.Here, the PA news agency charts eight other heavy losses United have suffered in the Premier League.Newcastle 5 Manchester United 0, October 20, 1996Philippe Albert’s stunning lob over Peter Schmeichel capped a thumping win as Kevin Keegan’s men gained some revenge having lost the...
Absolute Chelsea

Callum Hudson-Odoi Outlines Goals & Ambitions at Chelsea

Callum Hudson-Odoi has discussed his goals and ambitions when playing for Chelsea. The 20-year-old started for the Blues against Norwich City on Saturday in the Premier League following the absences of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner through injury. Hudson-Odoi was told by Thomas Tuchel to prove himself and he did...
Absolute Chelsea

Preview: Chelsea vs Southampton | Carabao Cup

Chelsea host Southampton in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel's side are flying in the Premier League but now they need to turn their attentions to the cup as they look to progress into the quarter-finals. The Blues have already beaten...
Absolute Chelsea

Saul, Kante, Pulisic, Lukaku, Werner: The Latest Chelsea Team News to Face Southampton in Carabao Cup

Thomas Tuchel is set to make several changes to his Chelsea side against Southampton on Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup, with N'Golo Kante back available for selection. Chelsea host the Saints for the second time in a month. They saw off Ralph Hasenhuttl's side in the Premier League on October 2 and will be looking to do the double over them just over three weeks later.
