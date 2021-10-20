CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police help wrangle bull roaming casually around Tucson neighborhood

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
KTAR News
KTAR News
 7 days ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — No bull: Tucson police had to respond Tuesday morning to reports of a bull roaming a neighborhood near an...

KTAR.com is the website for KTAR News 92.3. KTAR News covers breaking news, traffic and weather in Phoenix, Arizona and surrounding cities.

