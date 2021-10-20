CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raptors roundtable: With Lowry gone, who's the most important player?

Cover picture for the articleAfter a down season that saw them miss the playoffs for the first time in seven seasons, the Toronto Raptors are entering the 2021-22 campaign a much different looking squad than before. Some of the core players from their 2019 title still remain, but for all extents and purposes,...

Chicago Tribune

4-0 Chicago Bulls aren’t about to celebrate being the Eastern Conference’s only unbeaten team: ‘It don’t mean nothing. ... We can’t carry this record like it’s some sort of badge of honor’

DeMar DeRozan returned to the city he helped turn into a basketball town and led the visiting Chicago Bulls to a 111-108 win over the Toronto Raptors. DeRozan scored 26 points, including eight in the final 4½ minutes, to prevent the Bulls from blowing a game they led by 20 points in the third quarter. “You live for those moments, honestly,” DeRozan said. “I get up for those moments. I love ...
NBA
raptorsrepublic.com

The most important takeaways from Toronto’s preseason

1. Precious Achiuwa is ready. Not necessarily ready to play winning basketball minutes whenever he’s on the court. But he’s ready to make exceptional, value-added plays. You can count the number of centers who can protect the rim, attack off the bounce, and shoot on one hand. (In fact, judging based on centers who shot 50 percent or better on two or more drives per game, shot 36 percent or better on two or more threes per game, and held opponents to their average or worse while protecting the rim five times or more per game, only Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid fit the bill.) Obviously, don’t expect Achiuwa to reach those numbers. But he does drive, shoot, and protect the rim. That’s extraordinarily rare for a center on its own. If he starts doing them all well, it would be even more ridiculous.
NBA
chatsports.com

Lowry’s return highlights Raptors games to watch this season

TORONTO - The Raptors host the Washington Wizards on Wednesday in their first season opener at Scotiabank Arena in two years. Here are five more games to watch this season:. Considered the greatest Raptor of all time, Kyle Lowry crushed Raptors fans when he left for Miami in the off-season in hopes of chasing another NBA championship. Lowry and the Heat make their first trip to Toronto on Feb. 3, and the ovation for the six-time NBA all-star, and lovable curmudgeon, will be deafening.
NBA
Malachi Flynn
Og Anunoby
Scottie Barnes
Kyle Lowry
Pascal Siakam
Fred Vanvleet
chatsports.com

Lowry on Raptors' young roster: 'I want them to be champions again'

The Toronto Raptors officially opened their 2021-22 season at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night with a disappointing loss to the Washington Wizards. While fans welcomed their new young and exciting squad, it felt like something - or, someone - was missing. That someone is Kyle Lowry, longtime Raptors point guard...
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Atlantic Notes: Lowry, Raptors, Brown, Toppin, Sixers

The 2018 trade that sent DeMar DeRozan to San Antonio in a package for Kawhi Leonard ultimately helped make the Raptors champions the following year, but it created some hard feelings at the time, as DeRozan and his good friend Kyle Lowry felt blindsided by the deal. According to Lowry, when he neared free agency earlier this year, that experience helped him and the Raptors avoid a similar situation.
NBA
FanSided

Toronto Raptors: 3 players who could have a career year in 2021-22

For the first time since 2013, the Toronto Raptors were left watching the NBA playoffs from the sidelines after finishing near the bottom of the Eastern Conference last season. But hope springs anew, and it’s not inconceivable to think the Raptors can get back to the postseason in 2022. On...
NBA
wmleader.com

Chicago Bulls player grades from Monday night’s victory over Raptors

The Chicago Bulls just won’t lose. On Monday night, the Bulls remained undefeated as they survived a scare from the Toronto Raptors, 111-108. Toronto outscored Chicago 28-19 in the fourth but the Bulls held on late to get their fourth-straight victory to start the season. DeMar DeRozan led the way...
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

With a steady, vintage performance, DeRozan teaches young Raptors a lesson

There will always be a warm spot for DeMar DeRozan in Toronto in large part because the former Raptors star has a warm spot for the city and franchise in his heart. He can still play with ice in his veins, however. DeRozan remains the franchise’s all-time leading scorer and...
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

Raptors 905 roster: Explaining two-way players, G League rights, more

For the first four years of their existence, Raptors 905 were paramount to the player development success of their NBA parent club, Toronto Raptors. Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, Chris Boucher and more came through Mississauga to hone and sharpen their games in anticipation of an eventual NBA role, if things went well. The 905 have been an educator, an incubator and an accelerator.
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

Raptors doing 'an interesting dance' at point guard early in season

Four games and only one win into what is shaping up as a Toronto Raptors season that could have more downs than ups and a few things are becoming clear. The Raptors have a chance to be a pretty good defensive team – they rank fifth in steals, sixth in turnovers forced and seventh in defensive rating.
NBA
FanSided

Toronto Raptors: 3 players who must improve on offense quickly

The Toronto Raptors have started the season off at 1-3, with a loss to the Chicago Bulls stinging even more after such a furious, encouraging comeback that fell short. The biggest concern has been a very lackluster showing on the offensive end of the floor. The performances of players like OG Anunoby have been let down by Goran Dragic and others.
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

Raptors finally enjoy a victory in Toronto, downing Pacers

The Toronto Raptors aren’t used to losing at home. Other than during their lost season in Tampa, that is. But when the Indiana Pacers arrived at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday, the Raptors were without a win at Scotiabank Arena since Feb. 23, 2020. “Is that what we are?” said Raptors...
NBA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Have the Heat found the right muscle to keep opponents in line?

Q: Anyone in the league could’ve had Dewayne Dedmon last year and yet the Heat got him. This guy is out here dominating off the bench. — Joseph. A: First, Dewayne Dedmon was rehabbing an injury for the first half of last season, so there weren’t that many teams looking for such a midseason addition. Further, many teams have moved past the notion of brute, physical center as an option amid ...
NBA

