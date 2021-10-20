CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Brave Minnesota Ford Dealership Agrees To Produce Ad Written By John Oliver Sight Unseen

Carscoops
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it came to John Oliver and the writing staff at “Last Week Tonight’s” attention that some local dealership commercials were being written by one ad agency and recycled multiple times across the nation, they became upset. So they decided to do something about it. Reasoning that a local...

www.carscoops.com

MIX 94.9

MN Car Dealership Recognized for Hilarious, One-Of-A-Kind TV Ad

Zumbrota Ford agreed to produce the script without having read it ahead of time. The finished commercial made John Oliver's show. A few months ago, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver did a segment poking fun at car dealership commercials. In it, he noted similarities in local dealership ads that all featured someone dressed as a pickle "in a pickle" about financing. While the ads were for dealerships in Texas, Arizona, Indiana and even Minnesota, they all featured the same corny script featuring a pickle in a pickle. As it turns out, the script was, in fact, written and recycled by the same company, leading Oliver to make a unique offer -- his team would provide a one-of-a-kind commercial script for one lucky car dealership. There was just one condition, however -- the dealership would have to agree to produce the ad without reading the script in advance. Sunday night, Oliver offered an update to his offer.
MINNESOTA STATE
mediaite.com

WATCH: John Oliver Convinces Local Car Dealer to Make ‘Completely Unhinged’ Ad Without Even Looking at Script First

John Oliver was pretty bummed when he learned that local car dealers have been making ads with the same script — so he decided to take matters into his own hands. Oliver shared his frustration with car dealership commercials with his viewers back in June, noting that there was one company writing the same script for several companies.
ZUMBROTA, MN
perhamfocus.com

Minnesota car dealer takes comedian John Oliver's commercial challenge

ZUMBROTA, Minn. -- Zumbrota’s “Dealer for the People” is reaching more people than ever after making an “unhinged” commercial written by comedian John Oliver. “Our phones are blowing up,” Zumbrota Ford owner Steve Johnson said Monday morning, Oct. 18, after his new commercial was launched online by Oliver, the host of the award-winning “Last Week Tonight” show on HBO.
MINNESOTA STATE
Primetimer

WATCH: John Oliver Unveils His Bonkers Car Dealership Ad

Back in June, when John Oliver revealed that many local car dealerships get their bizarre advertisements from a single company, the Last Week Tonight host issued a challenge: car dealers can have an Oliver-penned advertisement for free, so long as they agree not to read the script before filming. Sounds simple, right?
ENTERTAINMENT
Advertising Age

Ford dealer ad written by HBO's ‘Last Week Tonight' goes viral

A small-town Minnesota dealership known for its wacky commercials got an assist on its latest TV ad from the writers of HBO's "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver." The store, Zumbrota Ford, was featured on the late-night show in June during a segment about multiple dealerships using a single advertising company for TV scripts and often producing nearly identical ads. Oliver concluded the segment by offering a one-of-a-kind script written by the "Last Week Tonight" team for free to any dealership that agreed to produce the commercial before reading the script.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
