CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Demand Scenario of Soybean By-products Market to Reveal Positive Outlook Through 2031:Persistence Market Research

atlantanews.net
 8 days ago

As per a new market study by Persistence Market Research, the global soybean by-products market is set to witness acceleration at a CAGR of 6% and close in on a valuation of US$ 278 Bn by 2031. Soybeans can be processed into a variety of useful, adaptable, and functional...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

Global Sugar Confectionery Market To Hit The Market Size Of USD 65 Billion By 2026: Bonafide Research

The report titled 'Global Sugar Confectionery Market Outlook, 2026′ published by Bonafide Research identifies and discusses recent developments in sugar confectioneries across the globe. This report not only serves with the facts, figures, and forecasts but also has a detailed study about the Covid effect on the industry. As the name suggests, this sweet-tasting is loved by all age groups across the globe. The market has been in growth at a steady pace on account of the high demand from middle-class consumers. This market is divided into different product types of Hard Boiled Sweets, Plain Mints, Caramel/ Toffee, Chewy, Novelty, Licorice, Sugar-free, and Others, Children, Adult & Geriatric, in terms of age group, based on sales channel: Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Pharmaceutical & Drug Stores, E-commerce & Others, and by region & country.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Market Looking ahead | Sony Corporation, Vix Technology, Scheidt & Bachmann, Samsung SDS

The ' Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

The next 10 years to see growth beyond complacency in the Automotive Occupant Sensing System Market at a CAGR of 6.9%

Increasing personal mobility across the world has unfortunately led to rising cases of accidents and road traffic fatalities, especially in emerging economies where safety standards are less stringent than in developed countries. It isn't surprising that customers have begun to demand seatbelts and airbags in their vehicles as a built-in accessory and not an optional extra. Automotive occupant sensing systems are critical in sensing the presence of a driver or passenger seated inside a vehicle and are required to control the airbag activator systems. The automotive occupant sensing systems control, disable or enable the inflation of the airbag in the case of an accident. Adequate information enables the airbag activator control system to function seamlessly and save millions of lives annually. The automotive occupant sensing systems market is on track to grow with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2017 to 2022.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Zinc Oxide Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the zinc oxide market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the zinc oxide market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5%-6%. In this market, wet chemical is the largest segment by process, whereas rubber is largest by application. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like housing several sectors, including glass, pharmaceutical, and rubber production.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soybean Oil#Soybeans#Vegetable Oil#Cagr#Nano Neutralization For
atlantanews.net

Architectural BIM Software Market Looking ahead | AEC Solutions, BIMobject, Autodesk, ArCADiasoft

The ' Architectural BIM Software market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Architectural BIM Software derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Architectural BIM Software market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Styrene Market Size is projected to reach USD 73.81 Billion by 2028 | Reports and Data

Reports and Data have recently published a novel report on the global Styrene market to provide details about ongoing and upcoming activities in the Styrene industry. The research report offers in-depth information about market share, market size, revenue growth, drivers, restraints, limitations, growth opportunities, and top companies in the market. The global styrene market is expected to reach USD 73.81 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing demand for styrene from the end-use industries.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

The Shipping Containers Market to instil substantial growth at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2021 to 2031

Understanding various facets of the global shipping containers market, Persistence Market Research has come up with an analytical research publication titled "Shipping Containers Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025)." The comprehensive shipping containers market research report focuses on various trends, developments, opportunities, restraints, drivers and challenges impacting the growth of the global shipping containers market. These factors vary in magnitude in different regions for which a detailed analyses is covered in this research report. Along with this, a detailed competition assessment and forecasts for a period of eight years, from 2017-2025, are elaborated with respect to each segment and sub-segment of the global shipping containers market.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
atlantanews.net

The Peptone Market To Sail Through Innovation-Based Turbulence

According to the latest report published by Persistence Market Research, the global peptone market was valued at US$ 130.9 Mn in 2020, and is predicted to witness a steady CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period (2020 – 2030). Peptones are protein hydrolysates that are widely used as a...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Integration of High Voltage PTC Heaters in Electric Vehicles to Generate Potential Opportunity for Automotive Heater Core - FactMR Study

250 Pages Automotive Heater Core Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts sales of Automotive Heater Core to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Market: North America Remains at the Forefront With an Estimated Value Share of Over 50% by 2031 End

250 Pages Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts sales of Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

5G Millimeter Wave Repeater Market Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecasts Research, Size, High Demand, Recent Trends, Top Manufacturers and Outlook 2027

A recent market intelligence report on 5G Millimeter Wave Repeater market takes a closer look at the major driving forces, restraints and opportunities anticipated to shape the future of the 5G Millimeter Wave Repeater market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027. Besides, this different adverse conditions and restraining factors expected to hinder the growth of the industry worldwide is also scrutinized. Trends from both past and present fast gaining momentum and stimulating market growth and development form an important part of the study.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Body Mist Market to Record CAGR of 5% and Increase in Revenue by 2028: States Fact.MR

A recently released Fact.MR report on body mist market offers an elaborate and exhaustive market forecast for the period, 2018-2028. Several dynamics influencing the body mist market are identified and their degree of impact has been analyzed and detailed in the report. Further, the report offers both qualitative and quantitative analysis of the macroeconomic and industry-specific factors impacting body mist market growth. The Fact.MR report also provides detailed insights into the competitive landscape of body mist market to direct its readers towards implementing and devising well-informed decisions.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Hardwood Flooring Market Growth, Size, Opportunities and Trends, Forecast Till 2021-2028

The global hardwood flooring market size is expected to reach USD 61.78 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Steady global hardwood flooring market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for better aesthetics, robust durability in flooring options and materials, as well as cost-effectiveness. Hardwood flooring is widely deployed in residential, commercial, and industrial settings due to characteristics to enhance visual appeal and make the space appear more spacious (particularly, wide plank hardwood flooring). A primary advantage of hardwood flooring is its flexibility and versatility to adapt to nearly all kinds of themes for interior home design. Also, high durability and better wear and tear resistance of both engineered and solid product types are factors resulting in increasing preference, which is also driving increasing deployment in various end-use applications, and this is driving revenue growth of hardwood flooring market.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Sustainable Tourism Market is Booming with Strong Growth Prospects | Leading Players: Bouteco, Wilderness, Kynder

Sustainable tourism is gaining popularity around the world. The awareness about organic food and accommodation that has less impact on the environment has increased among tourists. Many tourism operators are leveraging this trend by providing organic food and accommodation options. Many such developments are expected to contribute to the growth of the global sustainable tourism market.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Stretch Socks Market Is Booming Worldwide with Sigvaris, Medi, Juzo, Bauerfeind

Increasing prevalence of chronic venous disorders driving the demand for stretch socks. For instance, according to the Society for Vascular Medicine over 30 million people in the United States are suffering from venous disorders. Additionally, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) over 900,000 individuals are affected by Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in the United States. Moreover, increasing demand from the healthcare sector expected to drive the product demand during the forecasted period.
APPAREL
atlantanews.net

Organic Baby Diapers Market Will Expand at a Steady CAGR value of 5.9% During Forecast Period 2021-2031

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Organic Baby Diapers market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Organic Baby Diapers.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Hand Sanitizer Market Size, Share, Key Players, Covid-19 Impact, Growth Analysis Report Till 2027

The global Hand Sanitizer Market is expected to reach USD 7.32 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing demand for hand sanitizers is owing to its benefits in decreasing the transmission of gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, as well as it possesses constituents that prevent skin dryness and irritation as compared to hand-washing. Studies have found that the use of hand sanitizers in classrooms may lessen student absenteeism by around 20.0% owing to illness. Further, growing awareness about hand hygiene to check the spread infections contracted in hospitals is driving the market demand.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

The Feed Phosphate Market To Move Across The Exalted Enigma Backed By Innovation

The feed phosphate market reached the valuation of nearly US$ 1.5 Bn in 2018 and is likely to experience steady growth through 2028. A new Persistence Market Research study suggests that the feed phosphate market value will expand at over 4% CAGR between 2018 and 2028. By species, poultry is projected to remain dominant in the global feed phosphate market, with a considerably high market share of more than 43% at present.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy