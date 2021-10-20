CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hospital Bedsheet & Pillow Cover Market See Expanding Opportunity in Post-Pandemic Commercial Market | Celtic Linen,V-linen Pvt. Ltd.,Raenco Mills

atlantanews.net
 8 days ago

Global Hospital Bedsheet & Pillow Cover Market Size study, by Type (Bedsheet, Pillow Cover), By Product (Reusable, Disposable) and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market...

www.atlantanews.net

atlantanews.net

Rail Guided Vehicle System Market May Set New Growth Story with PowerMax, MEIDENSHA, Daifuku

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Worldwide Rail Guided Vehicle System Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are PowerMax, EFACEC, MEIDENSHA, Daifuku & Siasun etc.
TRAFFIC
atlantanews.net

Marine Barges Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Worldwide Marine Barges Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Trinity Marine Products, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, SBM Offshore, Keppel Offshore & Marine, Samsung Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Malaysian Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Berhad, Marketex Marine, Gunderson Marine, RPS Barge & Ingram Barge etc.
MARKETS
104.1 WIKY

German labour market continues post-pandemic recovery

BERLIN (Reuters) – German unemployment fell more than expected in October, official figures showed on Thursday, showing that companies in Europe’s largest economy were firmly on a post-pandemic hiring spree despite supply bottlenecks that have hurt manufacturers. The Labour Office said the number of people out of work fell by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
atlantanews.net

Project Collaboration Software Market is Booming Worldwide | Workfront, Mavenlink, Project Made Easy

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Project Collaboration Software Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Project Collaboration Software market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Basketball Hoop Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Bison, First Team, Lifetime Products

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Basketball Hoop Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Basketball Hoop Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Basketball Hoop Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Litigation Funding and Expenses Market to Witness Impressive Growth by 2026 | Burford Capital, Pinsent Masons, Christopher Consulting

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Litigation Funding and Expenses Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Litigation Funding and Expenses Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Litigation Funding and Expenses Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Alternative Finance Market Set to take Giant Positive Leap

2020-2029 Report on Global Alternative Finance Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Alternative Finance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Upstart, Funding Circle, Prosper Marketplace, LendingClub, MarketInvoice, CircleBack Lending, Peerform, Zopa, Mintos, Lendix, RateSetter, SoFi, BorrowersFirst, OnDeck, Avant, Auxmoney, CreditEase, Lufax, Renrendai, Tuandai, Capital Float, Capital Match, SocietyOne, LendingTree, GuidetoLenders & EvenFinacial.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Online Photofinishing Services Market is Going to Boom | Vistek, Fujifilm Holdings, Walgreens Photo

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Online Photofinishing Services Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Online Photofinishing Services Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Online Photofinishing Services Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
INTERNET
atlantanews.net

Citronella Oil Market By Type (Natural, Organic) and By Application (Therapeutics, Aromatherapy, Food & Beverages) - Forecast 2021-2031

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global Citronella Oil Market over the Assessment Period 2021-2031. Essential oils have gradually treaded beyond their conventional application in therapeutics and aromatherapy. The...
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Styrene Market Size is projected to reach USD 73.81 Billion by 2028 | Reports and Data

Reports and Data have recently published a novel report on the global Styrene market to provide details about ongoing and upcoming activities in the Styrene industry. The research report offers in-depth information about market share, market size, revenue growth, drivers, restraints, limitations, growth opportunities, and top companies in the market. The global styrene market is expected to reach USD 73.81 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing demand for styrene from the end-use industries.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Rugged Tablet Market Trends, Share, Industry Size, Key Developments, Opportunities and Forecast To 2028

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global rugged tablets market was valued at USD 780.3 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2.19 Billion by year 2028, at a CAGR of 13.8%. The study covers in-depth information regarding rugged tablets which are specially designed computers which can sustain harsh environments and can be easily operated in rough conditions such as extreme temperatures, strong vibrations, dry or wet conditions. Rugged tablets comprise of 3 types- fully rugged, semi rugged, ultra-rugged. Ability of operating without any trouble in highly severe conditions, durability, availability of free apps such as Microsoft 365, TeamViewer and google drive, rise in the demand from the defence sector long lasting battery of rugged tablets are the some of the key factors propelling the market growth in the industry. However, high costs and increasing competition which affects the traditional vendors are the major hindrance for market growth during the years 2020-2028.
MARKETS

