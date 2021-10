The Steelers 2021 draft class is leaving an impact on this team more than I have ever seen before during their first season. The group is playing significant snaps and are some of the best playmakers on the Steelers roster. Najee Harris will be the crown jewel of group for the foreseeable future, but second-round pick Pat Freiermuth is carving out a role for himself in this system and becoming a prominent player. Through the first six games of his NFL career Freiermuth has been targeted 20 times and caught 18 of them (one of those targets was completely uncatchable). Simply put, the guy catches everything his way and he usually pushes defenders up field when he does it.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO