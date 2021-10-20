CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demand for Rotomolding Compounds Market from Major End-use Sectors to Increase in the Near Future

 8 days ago

The global rotomolding compounds market is estimated to surge at 11.2% CAGR and close in on a valuation of US$ 7.8 Bn by 2031. Demand for rotomolding compounds is expected to remain prominent for hollow tanks application, especially for storage and portable water tanks. North America is anticipated to...

atlantanews.net

Body Mist Market to Record CAGR of 5% and Increase in Revenue by 2028: States Fact.MR

A recently released Fact.MR report on body mist market offers an elaborate and exhaustive market forecast for the period, 2018-2028. Several dynamics influencing the body mist market are identified and their degree of impact has been analyzed and detailed in the report. Further, the report offers both qualitative and quantitative analysis of the macroeconomic and industry-specific factors impacting body mist market growth. The Fact.MR report also provides detailed insights into the competitive landscape of body mist market to direct its readers towards implementing and devising well-informed decisions.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Incremental Sales To Drive The Agricultural Equipment Market From 2016-2024

The dependency of agricultural activities on equipment has intensified as conventional methods of obtaining better farm produce are being rendered as useless. Taking the growing global population into account, demand for effective agricultural equipment continues to grow in parallel with the rising global consumption of food & beverages. However, high...
AGRICULTURE
atlantanews.net

Zero Liquid Discharge Market Sales Are Set To Be Valued At US$ 744.6 Mn In 2021

Global zero liquid discharge sales are set to be valued at US$ 744.6 Mn in 2021, with steady long-term projections, according to latest insights by Persistence market Research. The report estimates the market to expand at 8 to 9% CAGR from 2021 to 2031. Constant demand from heavy end-use industries...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Betaine Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the betaine market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the betaine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6%-7%. In this market, natural betaine is the largest segment by product type, whereas personal care is largest by application. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like high demand from personal care products and growing demand from industrial sectors including detergents and de-icers.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

HVAC Motors Market Size, Trends, Share, Research Report Study, Regional and Industry Analysis, Forecast to 2028

The report published on global HVAC Motors market is an extensive analysis of the market with a panoramic overview of the industry with regards to market size, market share, and revenue growth. The report has been formulated based on different parameters that affect the overall growth of the market during the forecast period. The report aims to offer crucial real-time information about the developments and advancements in the market to help readers, stakeholders, and investors capitalize on the emerging opportunities in the market. Development policies and plans along with manufacturing processes and costs structures are covered in the report. In addition, regional analysis and competitive landscape are covered in the report to offer clear picture of the market growth.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Integration of High Voltage PTC Heaters in Electric Vehicles to Generate Potential Opportunity for Automotive Heater Core - FactMR Study

250 Pages Automotive Heater Core Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts sales of Automotive Heater Core to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Global Sugar Confectionery Market To Hit The Market Size Of USD 65 Billion By 2026: Bonafide Research

The report titled 'Global Sugar Confectionery Market Outlook, 2026′ published by Bonafide Research identifies and discusses recent developments in sugar confectioneries across the globe. This report not only serves with the facts, figures, and forecasts but also has a detailed study about the Covid effect on the industry. As the name suggests, this sweet-tasting is loved by all age groups across the globe. The market has been in growth at a steady pace on account of the high demand from middle-class consumers. This market is divided into different product types of Hard Boiled Sweets, Plain Mints, Caramel/ Toffee, Chewy, Novelty, Licorice, Sugar-free, and Others, Children, Adult & Geriatric, in terms of age group, based on sales channel: Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Pharmaceutical & Drug Stores, E-commerce & Others, and by region & country.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Automotive Aftermarket Market Innovative Driving Factors, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2027

Growing demand for digitization of aftermarket services in automobiles is driving the demand for the market. The Global Automotive Aftermarket Market is projected to reach USD 518.04 billion in 2027. The market growth is expected to increase through the digitalization of automobile repair and parts manufacturing, along with advanced technological incorporations of the production of automotive aftermarket components.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

The Feed Phosphate Market To Move Across The Exalted Enigma Backed By Innovation

The feed phosphate market reached the valuation of nearly US$ 1.5 Bn in 2018 and is likely to experience steady growth through 2028. A new Persistence Market Research study suggests that the feed phosphate market value will expand at over 4% CAGR between 2018 and 2028. By species, poultry is projected to remain dominant in the global feed phosphate market, with a considerably high market share of more than 43% at present.
AGRICULTURE
atlantanews.net

Global Heavy Duty Heat Pump Market to grow at nearly 2.9% during 2021-2031

The global heavy duty heat pump market report by ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights projects an impressive growth for the forecast period of 2021-2031. The market is projected to witness an increase in demand due to the surging demand for district cooling heating system within commercial sector. Surging demand...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Hand Sanitizer Market Size, Share, Key Players, Covid-19 Impact, Growth Analysis Report Till 2027

The global Hand Sanitizer Market is expected to reach USD 7.32 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing demand for hand sanitizers is owing to its benefits in decreasing the transmission of gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, as well as it possesses constituents that prevent skin dryness and irritation as compared to hand-washing. Studies have found that the use of hand sanitizers in classrooms may lessen student absenteeism by around 20.0% owing to illness. Further, growing awareness about hand hygiene to check the spread infections contracted in hospitals is driving the market demand.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Demand for Seed Drill Machines Continues to Grow at a Brisk Pace in Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) - FactMR Study

250 Pages Seed Drill Machines Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts sales of Seed Drill Machines to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Sustainable Investment Market is Going to Boom with Northern Trust, Shepherd Financial Partners, Morgan Stanley-

The ' Sustainable Investment market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Sustainable Investment derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Sustainable Investment market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Market Looking ahead | Sony Corporation, Vix Technology, Scheidt & Bachmann, Samsung SDS

The ' Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Digital Banking Platforms Market projected to reach $13.9 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 11.3%

According to a new market research report "Digital Banking Platforms Market by Component (Platforms and Services), Banking Type (Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking), Banking Mode (Online Banking and Mobile Banking), Deployment Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Digital Banking Platforms market size is expected to grow USD 8.2 billion in 2021 to USD 13.9 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.3% during the forecast period. The digital banking platforms market is gaining traction due to the increasing adoption of smartphones is contributing to the growth of the digital banking platforms market. Countries such as India, Indonesia, South Africa, and China have seen high growth in smartphone sales in the last few years. According to the GSM Association (GSMA) Mobile Economy 2020 report, there will be 7.1 billion smartphone connections by 2025 from 5.2 billion in 2019. The adoption rate would increase from 65% to 80% by 2025.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Hardwood Flooring Market Growth, Size, Opportunities and Trends, Forecast Till 2021-2028

The global hardwood flooring market size is expected to reach USD 61.78 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Steady global hardwood flooring market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for better aesthetics, robust durability in flooring options and materials, as well as cost-effectiveness. Hardwood flooring is widely deployed in residential, commercial, and industrial settings due to characteristics to enhance visual appeal and make the space appear more spacious (particularly, wide plank hardwood flooring). A primary advantage of hardwood flooring is its flexibility and versatility to adapt to nearly all kinds of themes for interior home design. Also, high durability and better wear and tear resistance of both engineered and solid product types are factors resulting in increasing preference, which is also driving increasing deployment in various end-use applications, and this is driving revenue growth of hardwood flooring market.
MARKETS

