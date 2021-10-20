Discover One-Of-A-Kind Gems At Finley Bee, An Antique Barn Near Pittsburgh

A day spent treasure hunting often leads to unexpected adventures – whether it’s the people we meet, the hidden gems we uncover, or the discoveries we make on our way to our favorite antique shops. A huge, whimsical antique barn, Finley Bee near Pittsburgh is one of those hidden gems that, once you’ve visited, you’ll be planning your return visit on the drive back home.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Watch the rolling, lush landscape - pretty no matter the time of the year - passing by as you make the less than two hour drive to Finley Bee in Bedford.

Nestled in a restored barn, Finley Bee has been a popular destination for treasure hunters since it opened in 2018.

Wear comfy shoes and plan to spend at least an hour or two exploring the expansive antique barn that's home to more than two dozen vendors.

You'll find a little bit of everything at Finley Bee. It's a prime spot, for example, if you're looking for unique and charming holiday decor.

If you're a fan of the whimsical, you'll definitely find it in heaps here.

Add a touch of old-fashioned charm or whimsy to your outdoor space, too. You're sure to find plenty to fill your truck at the antique barn.

Don't forget to stop by Tate's Bake Shop for a delicious treat, perfect for giving you an extra boost of energy as you shop or before your drive back home.

