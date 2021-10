Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen said she has "faith" that the United States will defend the island in the event China launches a military strike, in an interview with CNN broadcast Wednesday. "I do have faith" that US forces would help defend Taiwan, Tsai told the news network, adding that Washington's commitment includes sending Americans to train Taiwan's military -- a program confirmed to AFP by a Pentagon official earlier this month. "We have a wide range of cooperation with the US aiming at increasing our defense capability," Tsai said. But she also insisted she hopes that China and Taiwan can "co-exist peacefully" despite the current knife-edge atmosphere.

