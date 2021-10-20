CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Star Wars: Visions

TheForce.net
 9 days ago

Anthology! You can now stream the music from any of the services you would typically get your music from. The list of scores included is as follows:. “The Duel” –...

theforce.net

TVOvermind

Will the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy be ‘Erased’?

The moment that anyone hears that even a single movie in the Star Wars franchise they might either groan or jump for joy since the fact is that the Star Wars sequel trilogy was thought to be a general mess, especially when The Last Jedi came along. The discrepancies that have been talked about over and over, what should and shouldn’t have been allowed to happen, etc., have become a litany that many people have grown tired of over the past few years. Even talk of the trilogy being erased in order to start over has brought a great deal of eye-rolling since not only would this be a huge undertaking, but it would create a very serious need to sit back and reflect on how it could even be done, and WHAT would be done if Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau were allowed to come in and do things their way. There is a reason why a lot of people would be happy to see such a thing happen, and it’s not just the idea that the movies get better, it’s the belief that they WILL get better since Filoni and Favreau have already proven that they know how to take the Star Wars vibes and turn them into something that people will want watch.
FanSided

Is Dune related to Star Wars?

Denis Villeneuve’s highly-anticipated film Dune has finally hit both theaters and streaming, and it looks like viewers are for the most part pleased with what they’re seeing. The film marks the second time the book of the same name has been adapted, and after the failure that was David Lynch’s version in 1984, many were understandably nervous about the latest try.
mouseplanet.com

The Themes in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Return of the Jedi is a film that keeps on giving. In my default state of daydreaming, the movie comes back and swirls in my thoughts from time to time. The more I contemplate it, however, the more its themes and subtext surface. Watching it again—which is always at my fingertips now with Disney+—something new about it seems to constatly appear.
StarWars.com

5 of the Scariest Star Wars Sidekicks

There are plenty of monsters in Star Wars, but sometimes the most frightening things aren’t creatures with razor-sharp teeth. Sometimes scary can come in the form of a cool mercenary, a mad doctor, or a small pet with a haunting laugh. They come from the underworld and the ranks of the First Order, but what unites them is that they have all partnered with the most notorious criminals and scoundrels in the galaxy. This menacing group are not Sith, nor are they warriors for the dark side; the characters on this list are in a fearsome class all their own. So in the spirit of Halloween, here are five of the scariest sidekicks in Star Wars!
starwarsnewsnet.com

‘Star Wars Visions’: Official Soundtracks for Nine Anime Short Films Releasing Today

It’s official: the soundtracks to the Disney Plus anthology series Star Wars Visions are seeing an official release, dropping digitally later today. According to Film Music Reporter, each score for the nine animated segments have been released in a manner similar to what was done with the soundtrack for both seasons of The Mandalorian. The soundtracks have been heavily requested by fans, and it seems like Lucasfilm wanted fans to wait a little bit before releasing them a little more than three weeks after the short films first arrived. The track list for each one of the EPs is as follows:
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Star Wars: Darth Vader #17

Throughout the search for HAN SOLO, DARTH VADER has carved his way through shadows, unraveling mysteries cloaked in deceptions and betrayal. Now Vader finally takes care of all his business in this blockbuster conclusion to the WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS story arc. But is he the true master of...
imdb.com

The 12 Best Star Wars Books Ever Written

In the "Star Wars" universe, films and television shows may be the big events, but literature has been integral to the franchise since the very beginning. The first piece of "Star Wars" media ever released was the official novelization by author Alan Dean Foster, titled "Star Wars: From The Adventures of Luke Skywalker," which hit bookstores in November 1976, months before the film arrived in theaters. Two years later, Foster returned to pen the first official spinoff novel, "Splinter of the Mind's Eye."
Observer

The Grand Unifying Theory That Connects ‘Dune’ & ‘Star Wars’

The fantastic worlds of Dune and Star Wars might seem entirely different from one another, but what if they were simply two sides of the same coin? When looking at the various elements that comprise both franchises—the former launching with Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel and George Lucas starting the latter in 1977—it’s easy to see how their connections could go well beyond the coincidental. Imagine, instead, if the story of Dune formed the past to the galaxy of Star Wars.
asapland.com

Taiki Waititi Confirmed for Star Wars Direction

The Great news about the Marvel and Star Wars fans, because Taiki Waititi, who is famous for his character writing in Superhero Films. Taika is back with direction and writing in Star Wars. Star Wars Franchise has confirmed the news of Waititi’s return. He is the Oscar-Winning Director, and he is from New Zealand.
Gamespot

Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection

Sign In to follow. Follow Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
imdb.com

The Best ‘Star Wars’ Gifts for Fans

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. An epic, generation-spanning saga about defeating fascism is timeless, which is why “Star...
Space.com

Upcoming Star Wars TV shows

We've put together our list of upcoming Star Wars TV shows for the whole family to enjoy. With so many Star Wars shows coming up, there's something for the Jedi Masters and the Younglings. At the rate that Disney has announced Star Wars projects, soon you’ll be able to watch...
starwarsnewsnet.com

‘Star Wars: Visions’ Images of New Figures for Ronin, Karre, and Am Leak Online

Star Wars: Visions appears to be extending its reach beyond Disney Plus. In addition to delivering strong numbers in its debut in late September, the first Star Wars anime series has already motivated an Art of book, coming next April, and has also seemingly set up more stories coming down the line. The new merchandising campaign “Bring Home the Bounty” has also announced they will be revealing items inspired by the series, though none of them have been announced yet. In a recent online post, it appears Banpresto will also be developing figures inspired by the series.
Space.com

Best Star Wars: The Clone Wars episodes

Watch out for clankers as we run down our list of the best Star Wars: The Clone Wars episodes. The Star Wars franchise may be one of the most popular and beloved in all of cinema, but many fans still argue and debate over the quality of George Lucas’ prequel trilogy. From midi-chlorians to stale dialogue, it's hard to love the three films - even when it features some of the saga’s best moments. The introduction of animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, however, recontextualised and redeemed the entire prequel trilogy.
