Velvet Underground documentary gets to the heart of the band's radical magic

By Fresh Air
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 7 days ago

Todd Haynes' inventive, immersive movie is full...

www.ctpublic.org

thedailytexan.com

Cinematographer of “The Velvet Underground” documentary talks influence of Andy Warhol, creating cultural landscape of late 1960s

Todd Haynes’ first foray into documentary filmmaking, “The Velvet Underground,” serves as the inaugural debut of the iconic alternative rock band on the silver screen. The film examines The Velvet Underground’s revolutionary sound and reputation through interviews with cultural giants — such as La Monte Young, Mary Woronov and Jonathan Richman — who rubbed shoulders with the band in the late 1960s.
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: Todd Haynes’ ‘Velvet Underground’ goes deep into seminal band’s emergence from Warhol scene

It’s often said that the Velvet Underground only sold a thousand albums, but everyone who bought one started a band. While it is hard to overstate the narrow but pervasive influence this band held over what was to come in the world of rock, the new documentary “The Velvet Underground,” from director Todd Haynes, does not unravel that mystery so much as disappear into the whirlpool of mid-’60s downtown New York subculture that swirled around Andy Warhol.
arcamax.com

Michael Stipe, superfan, on the 'beautiful queerness' of the Velvet Underground

Michael Stipe first heard the Velvet Underground when, as an Army brat living in southern Illinois, he happened upon the band's music in the sale bin. Speaking by phone last week, he recalled: "I went to the local hardware store, which had a record section, and I found an 8-track tape of the Velvet Underground's 'Loaded' and an 8-track tape of the New York Dolls first album. I bought them for 99 cents each."
Todd Haynes
abc17news.com

Todd Haynes: Finding the frequency of the Velvet Underground

The most often-repeated thing said about the Velvet Underground is Brian Eno’s quip that the band didn’t sell many records, but everyone who bought one started a band. You won’t hear that line in Todd Haynes’ documentary “The Velvet Underground,” nor will you see a montage of famous faces talking about their vast influence. You won’t even really hear a fairly full Velvet Underground track until nearly an hour into the two-hour film. Haynes, the filmmaker of “Carol,” “I’m Not There” and “Far From Heaven,” denies the conventional, just as the Velvet Underground did. His movie, which arrives Friday in theaters and on Apple TV+, is, like the Velvets, boldly artful, a little confrontational and stimulating.
Hyperallergic

The Velvet Underground Brings the New York of the ’60s Back to Life

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». “How in the world were they making that sound?” To answer Jonathan Richman’s affectionate question about his favorite band, Todd Haynes’s new documentary The Velvet Underground lingers lovingly on the mid-’60s. Back then, John Cale was in league with composers like La Monte Young (who makes an appearance) and Tony Conrad. Meanwhile Lou Reed, a self-confessed aspiring rock star, hung around gay bars for company and took his girlfriend to trap houses so he would have something to write about. Despite the originality of such stories in this early stretch of the film, the band is envisioned not merely as a collision between Cale and Reed’s disparate lives and influences, but as both a part of and a creation of New York’s avant-garde arts scene.
Empire

The Velvet Underground Review

Todd Haynes is perhaps the perfect filmmaker to document the short life and weird AF times of The Velvet Underground. Not only are Haynes’ music dramas Velvet Goldmine and I’m Not There set in the same era as Lou Reed’s band operated in, but the filmmaker and group are united in sensibility: marginalised artists constantly pushing the envelope in challenging ways. With many of the major players no longer with us, Haynes still creates an ambitious, immersive portrait of one of music’s most influential, maverick acts. What it lacks in critical edge, it makes up for in imagination and a sense of the bigger picture.
awardswatch.com

Interview: Todd Haynes on the experimental artistry of ‘The Velvet Underground’ and the timelessness of radical counterculture

Filmmaker Todd Haynes has always admired glam rock and the experimental, proto-punk scene of the 1960s and 1970s. The rebellious, avant-garde genre of music even inspired him to make the Oscar-nominated Velvet Goldmine in 1998, which, in turn took inspiration from artists such as David Bowie, Iggy Pop, and Lou Reed and The Velvet Underground. It wasn’t until nearly two decades later that Haynes would have a chance to explore one of the film’s primary influences in fervent detail with the documentary The Velvet Underground.
floodmagazine.com

At the Mouth of the Velvet Goldmine: Todd Haynes Talks New Doc “The Velvet Underground”

You know The Velvet Underground: the pre-Stonewall, drug-infused poetic lyrics of rock-and-roller Lou Reed and the musty avant-classicism of John Cale. How Cale’s experiments in drone repetition, Maureen Tucker’s economic drumming, Sterling Morrison’s Gamelan guitar lines, and Reed’s dreary, lit-witty romanticism inspired a brand-name mentor (Pop king Andy Warhol) and his minion (including Fellini-actress-turned-one-note-chanteuse Nico) to “produce” the most auspicious and influential (I’ll stand by that dogma) debut album of all time. Along with the timeworn Brian Eno trope that follows my throwdown theory, there’s the fact of Warhol’s Factory, of the Exploding Plastic Inevitable, of a more outré and scarier second album White Light/White Heat without Andy and Nico, to say nothing of Reed’s cattiness and provoked in-fighting that pushed Cale out of a band he helped create.
JamBase

Watch Andrew Bird & Lucius Cover The Velvet Underground’s ‘Venus In Furs’

Andrew Bird and Lucius shared a video featuring a cover of The Velvet Underground’s “Venus In Furs.” Bird and Lucius initially recorded the song for the recently released I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute To The Velvet Underground & Nico compilation. Andrew Bird played violin, sang and is accompanied by...
scaddistrict.com

‘The Velvet Underground’ preserves the legacy of the 1960s misfit

My mother is a child of the 60s, and whenever I couldn’t sleep, she would sing “Sunday Morning” from the Velvet Underground’s first album, “The Velvet Underground and Nico.” The album, identified by Andy Warhol’s famous yellow banana on the cover is a favorite of my mom and me. “Sunday Morning” is still as hypnotic as a glass of warm milk and a kiss on the forehead. My mother would burn patchouli incense in the house and raised me on stories of emerging womanhood in the East Village, though she never told me about the drugs, the heroin the sex or about the artists who turned music and institutional art on its head. Not once did she detail the tension of her city which layered until it exploded in protest. Some stories, like the Velvet Underground’s, are best left for adulthood where they can be told with colorful honesty and gritty detail.
Washington Post

New movies to stream this week: ‘The Velvet Underground,’ ‘Needle in a Timestack’ and more

Director Todd Haynes (“Carol,” “Velvet Goldmine”) turns to feature documentary with “The Velvet Underground,” a mostly fascinating, sometimes frustrating look at the inception and career of the pioneering 1960s rock band featuring the late Lou Reed. Haynes’s approach is certainly nontraditional: In addition to contemporary interviews with former band members John Cale and Maureen Tucker, the filmmaker tries to emulate the psychedelic look and feel of the band’s early shows (staged by artist/producer Andy Warhol, under the umbrella of the multimedia moniker Exploding Plastic Inevitable, with film projection, flashing lights, dancers and other performers from Warhol’s Factory). The resulting collage-y,
