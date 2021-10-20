Velvet Underground documentary gets to the heart of the band's radical magic

My mother is a child of the 60s, and whenever I couldn’t sleep, she would sing “Sunday Morning” from the Velvet Underground’s first album, “The Velvet Underground and Nico.” The album, identified by Andy Warhol’s famous yellow banana on the cover is a favorite of my mom and me. “Sunday Morning” is still as hypnotic as a glass of warm milk and a kiss on the forehead. My mother would burn patchouli incense in the house and raised me on stories of emerging womanhood in the East Village, though she never told me about the drugs, the heroin the sex or about the artists who turned music and institutional art on its head. Not once did she detail the tension of her city which layered until it exploded in protest. Some stories, like the Velvet Underground’s, are best left for adulthood where they can be told with colorful honesty and gritty detail.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO