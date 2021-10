CLAIMS DISPUTE RELIEF— Hurricane Ida was a deadly and destructive Category 4 Atlantic hurricane that became the second-most damaging and intense hurricane to make landfall in state of Louisiana on record. Many homes in southern and central Louisiana were damaged. But in the aftermath, many homeowners whose homes were insured have complained to the State Insurance Commission office that they’re not getting a fair shake on their insurance claims. Well Now, homeowners and insurance companies haggling over Hurricane Ida damage claims can take advantage of a new mediation program announced by Louisiana's Department of Insurance. At a livestreamed news conference Tuesday in Baton Rouge Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said the voluntary mediation program should be a less stressful way to get insurance claim disputes resolved faster.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO