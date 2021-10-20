CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The 10 Saddest TV Deaths in the Last 20 Years

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are quite a few tragic deaths on TV to talk about, but there are definitely some that are far more tragic than others thanks to the situations they occurred in and the investment that a lot of people had in the characters that met their end, whether it was expected...

tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVOvermind

That 90s Show is Happening: Really?

It does appear to be happening, and a lot of people are bound to be on board with it. The only thing, why the 90s? So many people appear to have a love affair going with the 90s at the moment that it’s very easy to think that there are plenty who would like to go back and experience the decade all over again. What’s funny about that however is the fact that like it or not, the 90s, as a decade, was kind of an awkward and very visceral time. It could be that those in charge might be thinking that the 90s set the tone for what would come later, as many decades before now have done, or it could be that the fashion, the music, the movies, and everything that went into this decade could be alluring if it were turned into a show. Looking backward to enjoy the decades that came before used to be considered kind of lame by a lot of people simply because it meant that people weren’t willing to look forward.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Is There Any Hope for an Absentia Season 4?

TV fans know there’s nothing worse than when a show you really love gets canceled. However, thanks to an increased number of streaming services, there has also been an increased number of canceled shows getting revived. So when fans of the Amazon Prime series Absentia learned that the show was being canceled after three seasons, they couldn’t help but wonder if there was any possible chance the show would get another shot. At the moment, there is no official plan to bring the series back, but that doesn’t mean that the possibility is completely off the table. Continue reading to find out if there is any hope for a fourth season of Absentia.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

The 10 Best Chekov’s Gun Moments in Movies

The term ‘Chekov’s Gun’ is something that’s quite well known to a lot of those in the industry, as it’s essentially the idea that if something is shown or mentioned in the first act of the movie, then it will need to return in the second or third act. There are dozens of rules in the business, but this is one of them that a lot of people either don’t know that much about or haven’t learned about yet. It’s also one that people still notice no matter their knowledge of the rule or not, since they want to know that every piece of the movie has been accounted for and nothing was shown without a good reason. Even the most innocuous little thing in a movie can become a reason for being frustrated since quite a few people like the order and structure that generally goes with any movie, even if they won’t admit as much. Here are ten great examples of Chekov’s Gun in effect in the movies.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Breaks Hearts With Saddest Tanjiro Scene Yet

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba really broke fans' hearts all over again with the saddest Tanjiro Kamado yet in Season 2's newest episode! The second season of the highly anticipated anime return is now running full steam ahead with Tanjiro, Rengoku, and the others now in the clutches of the Mugen Train. After boarding in the previous episode, it was soon revealed just how much danger they were all in as they all fell asleep as the episode came to an end. But the true danger from this trap comes from what happens to those who are sleeping.
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sasha Alexander
TVOvermind

10 of the Best Traps in Movies

There are all kinds of traps in movies, some of them are literal and physical, and others are metaphorical and verbal. For the sake of everyone’s state of mind, I’ll stick to the physical traps for now, or at least those that have an observable effect that was placed on screen for everyone to see. One thing about traps is that they can be simple or complicated, and they can even be kind or vicious. That sounds odd, doesn’t it? How in the world can a trap be kind? Well, it can not kill you to start with, and it can be kind of funny as well if it’s done right. Otherwise, traps in the movies do serve a brutal purpose most times. Here are 10 of the best traps in the movies.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Underrated Horror Movie Recommendations: Stir of Echoes

Some movies don’t appear to get enough attention, and some might not deserve the attention they get, Stir of Echoes falls in the middle somewhere. As ghost stories go it’s not the type of movie that requires a lot of heavy thinking, but it’s still the type of movie that’s smart enough to keep people watching from front to end simply because it has an interesting premise. Ghost stories don’t have to be extremely complicated, but they usually need to contain a few elements that will keep things interesting enough to keep the audience engaged. Putting Kevin Bacon and Kathryn Erbe into the mix would have likely been enough since both actors are a lot of fun to watch, but adding in hypnosis and the sudden emergence of a ghost story that begins to torment the family in different ways is the kind of thing that adds to the enjoyment, morbid as that kind of is. This is the kind of movie that a lot of people have come across by accident and then upon watching have discovered is actually something that they might have missed if they hadn’t taken a chance on it.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Scream Queens of Horror: Robin Tunney

Did you know that Robin Tunney’s big break came during Encino Man? I’ll admit that this was news to me even though it’s easy to remember her in the movie as one of the snotty young women that a lot of us have likely met once or twice in our lives. But that wasn’t where Robin managed to take on the designation of a scream queen since it wouldn’t be until a bit later when she starred in The Craft and eventually End of Days with Arnold Schwarzenegger that she would really let loose with her vocal range. It can be said that, much like many other actresses, her career isn’t dominated by the horror genre, but the performances that she’s put in when it comes to horror has been impressive enough to remember her and take into account that she’s no one to look past when it comes to the ability to produce a quality scream at the right time. It is kind of amusing though to see how her characters are portrayed in The Craft and End of Days since they’re pretty opposite given what happens.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

The 10 Best Government Cover-Ups in Movies

Those that have a serious belief that the government is out to get them might like this list since this kind of subject is seen as a rather big deal in the movies, especially since these days there’s a rather big love for conspiracy theories. Where the movies soften things up however is in the execution of said coverups since quite often the exposition will go into as little detail as possible or so much that it will feel over the top and not at all realistic, which is a good idea considering that a lot of people are already on high alert when it comes the government anyway. Movies that are fashioned in this manner however are often highly entertaining since they do seek to entertain and still question the authority that governs the lot of us at the same time. Sometimes the scenarios that are seen are a little TOO good for some people, but once the credits roll most people are willing to admit that it was fantasy and go about their business. Here are ten movies that feature some of the best government cover-ups.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
TVLine

The Resident Adds Gotham Actress Kaley Ronayne as 'Badass' ER Doc

A onetime Gotham citizen is returning to Fox, by way of The Resident‘s fifth season: Actress Kaley Ronayne has been tapped for a recurring role on the medical drama, TVLine has exclusively learned. Ronayne will appear as Cade, a badass emergency room doctor described as an “action heroine.” Strong and athletic, Cade takes no prisoners, but also has her own brand of no-nonsense empathy for her patients. She’s a rational problem-solver and, physically, a daredevil. As Resident co-showrunner Peter Elkoff tells TVLine, Cade will have a large presence in the second half of Season 5, where she’ll “help us do one of those thriller-y...
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Why You Season 3 Was Its Best Season Yet

One of television’s favorite stalker-slash-serial-killers is back with a vengeance. Netflix’s hit psychological thriller series, You, has returned for its much-awaited season 3, and it is more intense and deadlier than ever. The season might have received mixed reviews from viewers, but it still makes up for an entertaining and binge-worthy watch. Here are the five reasons why we think the season 3 of You outdid its past seasons:
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Here’s What People Mean by “Movie Magic”

When a character can go out for a night of drinking, partying, and wake up the next morning fresh as a daisy despite going to bed absolutely wasted, that’s movie magic. If a character is knocked out of a second-story window to land on the ground and can bounce back up to keep fighting or to run away at full speed, that’s movie magic. The long and short of it is that movie magic is something used to bypass the realism that many people know would otherwise crush a movie’s chance of appearing to be as impressive as possible in order to gain and keep the attention of the audience. It’s a way to keep the reality of a situation from interfering with the movie in a logical manner that might derail things in a big way. Some of the most interesting questions are also those that would end up destroying the movie by inserting logic into key points that wouldn’t exactly be welcome. A good example is to be made by using the image above. Bypassing the idea of ghosts and the reanimated dead for a moment, the shark in the picture shouldn’t be able to swim, let alone leap out of the water like this with most of its musculature rotted away.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Legendary Actor Peter Scolari Dies At 66

Hollywood legend Peter Scolari has passed away at the age of 66 after battling cancer for the last two years. Despite his illness, Scolari continued to work in the industry that he loved, most recently wrapping up filming on the second season of the television series Evil where he played Bishop Thomas Marx.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

'CSI: Vegas' Star William Petersen and His Wife of Nearly 20 Years Keep a Low Profile

In Episode 1 of the spinoff CSI: Vegas, audiences got a quick glimpse of Gil Grissom (William Petersen). William starred in the original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and now the 68-year-old is reprising his role and reuniting with his onscreen wife Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox). Throughout their relationship in the series, Grissom and Sidle had their fair share of ups and downs. At the beginning of their romance, they were dating secretly, then they got married and later separated.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

How The Conners Season 4 Revealed Something New About Roseanne 3 Years After Character's Death

Spoilers below for anyone who hasn’t yet watched The Conners’ second episode in Season 4. Ever since The Conners set up the narrative that its late matriarch Roseanne died of an accidental overdose, the ABC sitcom has understandably put some distance between references to Roseanne Barr’s character and the flagship series. (Understandable given the controversial way the comedian exited the rebooted comedy.) But showrunner Bruce Helford and his creative team managed to bring the character’s memory back in an unexpected way in Season 4, with the episode “Education, Corruption and Damnation” revealing Roseanne Conner’s secret connection with God and the Good Book.
TV SERIES
Indy100

Kylie Jenner again accused of ‘blackfishing’ after appearing to have darker skin in Instagram video

Kylie Jenner has again come under fire for accusations of “blackfishing” after sharing a selfie video on her Instagram stories with a noticeably darker skin tone. The cosmetics mogul and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star received backlash after posting the video on Sunday. In the clip, she can be seen listening to Smoke by Don Toliver featuring HVN and SoFaygo in a car. She gazes into the camera before revealing her look for the day and placing her hand on her pregnant stomach. Viewers immediately noticed that the 24-year-old’s skin complexion was darker than usual..@KylieJenner looks gorgeous in...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Toddler accidentally goes live on Instagram, broadcasts mom in the shower

One mom had an eye-soapening experience when her toddler accidentally broadcast her live on Instagram while she was showering. Brianna Loos first shared the cautionary tale last month in a now-viral TikTok video. Loos, 31, of Rochester, New York, told TODAY Parents that she let her 3-year-old daughter, Emery, use...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy