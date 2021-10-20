Castroville's new 950-home development underway as San Antonio sprawls west

New West San Jose development mix could mix housing, high-end retail, and a school. Photo Credit: sanjoseca.gov. A proposal to bring new life to an old mall in West San Jose is now under public review. Developer Sand Property Co. wants to transform the El Paseo de Saratoga shopping center and the surrounding area at Saratoga Avenue and Lawrence Expressway into what it calls a ‘lifestyle community.’ There are two options being looked at by city officials right now, according to the Mercury News. One includes 1,100 units of housing, a 3.5-acre park, and 165,000 square feet of commercial space. According to city documents, the other plan includes a school and would cut down housing space to 741 units. Commercial space would drop to 67,500 square feet.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO