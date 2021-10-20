CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Luke Bryan Announces Final Lineup for Sold-Out 2022 Crash My Playa Concert

By Lisa Konicki
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 7 days ago

Even before the full lineup was announced, Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa concert event was sold out. It was the fastest sell-out in its seven-year history. The only thing fans knew was that Luke and pal Jason Aldean would be returning to the beach on Jan. 19-22 at Moon Palace Cancun in Riviera Cancun, Mexico.

That was enough to sell out the 4-day weekend back in April. Today, Bryan is announcing the rest of the lineup for his faithful fans attending the event and it’s a good one.

Dustin Lynch will return for his seventh Crash My Playa—This will be his first time as a headliner, rounding out the two previously announced headline nights with Bryan and Aldean. Ashley McBryde, Riley Green, Jimmie Allen, LoCash, Jameson Rodgers, Lainey Wilson, Caitlyn Smith, and Whitney Duncan along with DJ Rock make up the rest of the star-studded lineup. Kendell Marvel returns with a special late-night performance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08yv1X_0cXHvnit00

In addition to the four nights of country music on a private stretch of white sand beach, Crash My Playa will offer daily pool parties, activities, and local adventures.

“I have been so ready to tell you that Playa is back for 2022!” Bryan said earlier this year. “This is one of my favorite events we get to do and it’s because all of you keep showing up and making it so much fun. Jason and I had a blast in 2020 so it didn’t take me long to talk him into coming back.”

For those who missed out on 2022, there’s always next year, if Bryan decides to hit the beach again in 2023!

For more information about Crash My Playa 2022 click here.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ACM

Comments / 0

Related
kiss951.com

Luke Bryan Sings Elvis Classic To Katy Perry

Katy Perry is the guest host on Ellen today (10/25), and one of her guests is her co-worker from American Idol Luke Bryan, and according to a video on Ellen Tube, the friends have quite a conversation. At first, both Katy and Luke talk about their upcoming residences at Las...
MUSIC
The Independent

Country star Luke Bryan to host CMA Awards

Country music star Luke Bryan has taken home the top prize at the CMA Awards, but he'll step into a larger role when he hosts the awards show in November. The Country Music Association and ABC announced on Monday that the “American Idol” judge will host the show for the first time when it airs from Nashville Tennessee on Nov. 10.“The CMA Awards is one of the biggest nights of the year for country music,” Bryan said in a statement. “Being asked to host the CMA Awards was definitely something I put a lot of thought into before...
CELEBRITIES
Wide Open Country

Luke Bryan Saves Woman's Day After Flat Tire

There is a hero in the house! Luke Bryan apparently helped a woman who was stranded on the side of the road in Tennessee, after she blew out her tire. The woman, identified as Courtney Potts, was traveling with her kids when the flat tire occurred. Coming in to save the day, the country singer just so happened to be traveling on the same road when he encountered the mom's stranded vehicle.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmie Allen
Person
Ashley Mcbryde
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Dustin Lynch
Person
Jason Aldean
Person
Whitney Duncan
country1037fm.com

WATCH: Luke Bryan Stops To Assist A Stranded Mom

Over the weekend (10/24), Luke Bryan stopped on a Tennesse road to help a mom and her kids change a flat tire, and the mom took to Instagram to share her story of the country superstar coming to her aid. Courtney Potts posted a video of Luke changing her tire...
CELEBRITIES
WMBF

Luke Bryan announced as headliner for 2022 CCMF

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The second headliner for next year’s Carolina Country Music Fest was announced Wednesday morning. Luke Bryan will take the stage at the popular music festival that draws thousands to the Myrtle Beach area. The ‘Country Girl’ and ‘Play it Again’ singer has son several prestigious...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playa#Acm
wbwn.com

Dylan Scott Went to the “Luke Bryan School of Performing”

Dylan Scott is one of the rising stars in Country Music. He attributes some of his skills to learning from superstar Luke Bryan. Dylan has been out on Luke’s “Proud To Be Right Here Tour” this summer. That tour comes to an end this week. That has given Dylan plenty of opportunity to watch and learn from Luke.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
wivr1017.com

Dustin Lynch, Ashley McBryde To Join Luke Bryan At Crash My Playa

Luke Bryan‘s 2022 Crash My Playa event featuring special guest Jason Aldean sold out back in the spring, but he has just announced who the other performers will be and it's a star-studded lineup. Dustin Lynch will return for his seventh time, along with Ashley McBryde, Riley Green, Jimmie Allen, LoCash, Jameson Rodgers, Lainey Wilson, Caitlyn Smith, and Whitney Duncan. DJ Rock is also on the bill as well as Kendell Marvel, who will return with a special late-night performance.
MUSIC
kfdi.com

Country Music Minute-Luke Bryan Sets His Lineup, Stapleton Takes A Break, Jason Aldean Talks About What Drives Him | JJ Hayes | KFDI

09/07/2012 - Jason Aldean - Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan in Concert at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls - September 7, 2012 - Blossom Music Center - Cuyahoga Falls, OH, USA - Keywords: Country, Music, Live, Singer, Guitar Orientation: Landscape - False - Photo Credit: Kristin Locurto, Kristin Julie Photography / PRPhotos.com - Contact (1-866-551-7827) - Landscape.
MUSIC
SPORTS RADIO ESPN 1420

Luke Bryan Shown at NLCS Pounding Back Seltzers

I am not sure why Luke Bryan has become the Nickelback of the country world, but I am certainly here for it. I don't know what it is about the man that makes me want to punch his overly white teeth. I like some of his music, but for some reason, I cringe when I hear his name or his voice. You know when your mom had that certain tone to talk to you, and you just wanted to stab your ears out with a soldering iron? Close in similarity.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Luke Bryan Rescues Mother Of 2 After Her Tire Blows Out — See His Good Deed

He may be a famous singer, but at his core, Luke Bryan is just a regular country boy — and he proved that he still has it in him by changing a tire on the side of the road!. Luke Bryan gave a fan the surprise of a lifetime when he stopped to help her fix a flat tire in Tennessee. Courtney Potts, 45, took to social media to share her experience with the country singer. She posted a video of Luke on his hands and knees, using his own jack to repair her flat tire. “Thank you again Luke Bryan,” she captioned the video. “I cannot thank you enough for helping me and my kids. It really made our day so much better!”
CELEBRITIES
WSMV

Luke Bryan to the rescue

When you get a flat tire on a highway, you never know who might come to your rescue. For one Columbia woman, little did she know a country music star would be the one to pull over.
COLUMBIA, TN
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy