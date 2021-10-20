Lake Erie perch bite turns on this week

Trout and yellow perch continue to be the species of choice for most of the local outdoors people, and there are plenty of both to go around. This columnist had a chance to get out on Lake Erie and try his luck for some yellow perch. Due to some health issues, I had to sit on the sidelines all year, but after a recent successful surgery, my brother Ray and friend Brian felt comfortable taking me out. We set out of Cattaraugus Creek, launching at Hanover Bay, and that was a smooth operation. There were already more than 50 trailers in the parking lot by 7:15 a.m. We headed straight out to 55 feet without much luck and headed deeper. Finding active fish was a chore and, after a couple hours, we had a handful of ring backs, but it was great to be back on the water.

CHAUTAUQUA, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO