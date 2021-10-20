CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Erie perch bite turns on this week

By Bill Hilts Jr.
Buffalo News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRain and cooler temperatures have allowed different fisheries to transfer into fall-type conditions. Perch action took off in Lake Erie and walleyes are still being caught. It could be the trigger for musky action in Chautauqua and the Niagara River, too. Lake Erie and tributaries. “Fishing was good in...

buffalonews.com

