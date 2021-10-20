CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris Hilton Recounts Being 'Strangled,' 'Slapped,' and 'Watched in the Shower' While Calling for Troubled Teen Industry Reform

By Ryan Bort
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 7 days ago
Every year, thousands of teenagers are shipped to boarding schools, boot camps, and other facilities against their will. Some may call it tough love, but the “ troubled teen industry ,” which generates billions of dollars annually , is reportedly a hotbed of psychological and physical abuse that traumatizes young people for the rest of their lives.

And Paris Hilton , a self-described victim of this industry, wants it to stop. The entrepreneur and reality star was in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday to advocate for accountability alongside survivors, advocates, and group of Democratic lawmakers including Senator Jeff Merkely (D-Ore.) and Representative Ro Khanna (D-Calif.).

Merkely and Khanna are co-sponsoring the new Accountability for Congregate Care Act, which will soon be introduced in both houses of Congress. “I’m confident that this bill will create a world where all youth have the support and opportunity to heal, thrive, and not just survive,” Hilton said Wednesday of the ACCA.

Hilton’s appearance on Capitol Hill comes two days after she published an opinion piece in The Washington Post recounting her experience in the industry. In the piece, Hilton recounts being woken up in the middle of the night and handcuffed by two men as part of a “parent-approved kidnapping.” She was only 16 years old, and would ultimately find her way through four separate “troubled teen” facilities. “I was choked, slapped across the face, spied on while showering and deprived of sleep,” Hilton wrote. “I was called vulgar names and forced to take medication without a diagnosis. At one Utah facility, I was locked in solitary confinement in a room where the walls were covered in scratch marks and blood stains.”

Hilton notes that the last time Congress acknowledged the abuse issue at these congregate care facilities, where an estimated 120,000 young people are housed at any given time, was in a 2008 government accountability report . The report found that ineffective management in facilities led the “death and abuse” of young people, but over 10 years later they’re still able to operate with little or no transparency. Hilton called for President Biden and Congress to enact a “bill of rights” for young people in congregate care facilities, and for the federal government to provide funding so states can hold these facilities to account. “Ensuring that children, including at-risk children, are safe from institutional abuse, neglect and coercion isn’t a Republican or Democratic issue,” Hilton wrote. “It’s a basic human rights issue that requires immediate action. Those in power have an obligation to protect the powerless.”

She reiterated her call for action on Wednesday. “The multi-billion-dollar troubled teen industry has been able to mislead parents, school districts, child welfare agencies, and juvenile justice systems for decades,” Hilton said. “The reason is a system-wide lack of transparency and accountability. It’s clear that the state-by-state patchwork of limited, weak oversight and inconsistent licensing requirements is not working. Federal law and funding are desperately needed to bring real reform and true accountability to congregate care in America.”

Comments / 758

Sonyia Singer
7d ago

You people are missing the point. A reform facility should help kids not abuse them. No matter how rich or poor their backgrounds. They should still be protected from any type of abuses

Reply(111)
323
MeFromMT
7d ago

Wow. I am appalled that so many can’t look past this person’s infamy and see that she was a hurting child whose parents threw her away in an attempt to make their lives easier. No wonder she had so many problems!! These programs aren’t for the rich kids. They actually prey on anybody. They’ll help people refinance their homes in order to afford to have their children sent away. It’s disgusting to me that instead of looking at the problem that she is addressing, so many are willing to spit venom at her instead.

Reply(38)
223
MaryMoo
7d ago

Wow... I can't believe the majority of these responses let's put aside the fact that she is Paris Hilton and everything we know about her what she's standing up fighting for is indeed true I just watched videos a few weeks ago do your research before you run your mouth

Reply(11)
111
Utah State
Paris Hilton
Ro Khanna
