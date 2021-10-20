CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Shake Milton Will Miss Sixers' Season Opener vs. Pelicans

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
All 76ers
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YcWVp_0cXHppAh00

As the Ben Simmons drama unfolded in Philadelphia, Sixers veteran guard Shake Milton had another opportunity on his hands to become the team's starting point guard once again. During the 2019-2020 season, Milton took over point guard duties as Ben Simmons dealt with a notable back injury.

Milton emerged and eventually won the starting point guard position for the rest of the year as the 76ers experimented playing Simmons at power forward. However, after getting rid of Brett Brown and hiring Doc Rivers, Milton found himself out of the starting lineup and instead was running the point off the bench.

Throughout the 2020-2021 season, Milton switched back and forth from point guard and shooting guard and even found himself out of the rotation at times. Considering he was inconsistent towards the end of last season as Tyrese Maxey emerged, Milton's role for the upcoming season was unknown.

With Simmons holding out, Doc Rivers offered Milton and Maxey an opportunity to battle it out for the starting point guard position this season as long as Simmons is off the floor. Unfortunately, Milton's opportunity faded away as he suffered a sprained ankle nearly two weeks ago.

After going down with a setback, Milton missed the final two preseason games. Although he's been able to get some limited work done during practice, it became clear that Milton wasn't quite close to returning to the court.

"I don't know what his status is," said Sixers head coach Doc Rivers earlier this week in regards to Milton. "I know he's out. Shake is nowhere near playing yet. He'll be out for a while." As expected, Milton is ruled out for Philly's regular-season opener on Wednesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans.

With Milton out and Ben Simmons suspended for a game, Tyrese Maxey will more than likely start for the 76ers in New Orleans. Considering the Sixers are down three ball-handlers as the two-way guard Grant Riller is also recovering from an injury, the Sixers will more than likely look to Isaiah Joe and Furkan Korkmaz to handle backup ball-handler duties on Wednesday night.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Sixers eyeing former Rookie of the Year in potential Ben Simmons trade

Despite recent indications of the team’s willingness to bring back Ben Simmons for the upcoming season, the Philadelphia 76ers are still trying to find a way to get rid of their want-away star. Simmons has made it abundantly clear that he wants nothing to do with the Sixers, and at this point, Philly is still actively looking for a trade partner before the new season starts.
NBA
The Spun

What Joel Embiid Reportedly Asked Ben Simmons In Meeting Today

It was reported on Friday morning that Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons met with the rest of the team to address his current situation. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium has revealed some details regarding what transpired during that meeting. “Sources tell me Ben Simmons addressed Doc Rivers, Joel...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Sixers news: Allen Iverson’s strong 7-word message for Ben Simmons amid Philly trade drama

At least one Philadelphia 76ers icon is showing some love for the embattled Ben Simmons. After a summer that has been characterized by a lot of drama over a botched trade, Simmons is now back with the team ahead of Tuesday’s season tip-off. Sixers legend Allen Iverson sent out a strong message of support for the controversial point guard as Simmons looks to resurrect his career in Philly.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Furkan Korkmaz
Person
Isaiah Joe
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Shake Milton
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Brett Brown
NBA Analysis Network

This Cavaliers-76ers Trade Sends Ben Simmons To Cleveland

Now a week into the 2021-22 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers have been playing without Ben Simmons and it appears as if they will be doing so for the foreseeable future. After holding out during the preseason due to wanting to be traded, Simmons originally had shown up to the team’s facility to take part in practice and it looked like he was going to be ready for the start of the season, but then more issues occurred with the 76ers.
NBA
All 76ers

Former NBA Veteran Isn't Surprised by Ben Simmons' Recent Antics

Lately, Ben Simmons has let a lot of people down. After struggling in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs by shooting a historically low percentage from the free-throw line and avoiding taking over games in big moments, Simmons searched for a fresh start by demanding a trade from the Sixers.
NBA
94 WIP Sports Radio

Former player of Doc Rivers: He 'set up' Ben Simmons

Kendrick Perkins, who played for Doc Rivers in Boston for eight seasons, says Rivers "set up" Ben Simmons at yesterday's 76ers practice. "Doc Rivers walked into today ready for the action. And it started from yesterday. If people think Doc Rivers didn't realize what Ben Simmons was doing yesterday, having a cell phone in his pocket, being lazy, just going through the motions when they had him on the floor, people are crazy," Perkins said Tuesday on ESPN. "I know Doc, and he set him up. He walked in and he saw that Ben wasn't engaged and so he called him in to get into a drill and Ben declined. He called him again to get into a drill and Doc was ready to throw him out. He lucky Doc Rivers didn't put that paws on him because I saw him almost put his hands on [Rajon] Rondo one time."
NBA
All 76ers

Danny Green Doesn't Expect an Apology From Ben Simmons

The Philadelphia 76ers returned to their practice facility on Wednesday morning following Monday's big preseason win over the Brooklyn Nets. While the Sixers came out on top with stellar victory, the win was hardly talked about following the game. Instead, the focus was on Ben Simmons as he arrived in Philly for the first time since the Sixers dropped Game 7 against the Atlanta Hawks in the playoffs last season.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#Philly#The New Orleans Pelicans
All 76ers

Ben Simmons Unlikely to Play in Sixers’ Preseason Finale vs. Pistons

The Philadelphia 76ers didn't intend on having Ben Simmons around at all for the 2021 NBA preseason. Back in August, when Doc Rivers, Daryl Morey, Elton Brand, and Josh Harris visited the 25-year-old star in hopes of changing his mind about his trade request, Simmons made it clear to the Sixers officials that he no longer wanted to be a member of the team.
NBA
All 76ers

Tyrese Maxey Reacts to Ben Simmons' Return to Sixers

On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers faced the Brooklyn Nets without a healthy point guard available. Last week, two-way guard Grant Riller tore his meniscus, which ended his preseason prematurely. Then, Tyrese Maxey and Shake Milton, who have been battling it out for the starting spot, were both ruled out due to minor setbacks.
NBA
Robb Report

Ben Simmons’s $5 Million Philadelphia Mansion Has a Whole Room Just for Video Games

Ben Simmons may be leaving Philly for good this time. The guard’s tumultuous relationship with his team, the Philadelphia 76ers, seems to have reached a tipping point. Simmons has reportedly requested to be traded, despite having four years left on his $177 million contract. It’s a decision that comes on the heels of a lot of back and forth—the athlete has missed four preseason games this year as well as team practices, resulting in $1.4 million in fines. But the strongest piece of evidence that he’s ready to jump ship? He’s just listed his home in the City of Brotherly Love...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
All 76ers

Sixers' Ben Simmons Ruled Out vs. Pistons on Friday

Ben Simmons is back in Philadelphia. Simmons has yet to see his wishes granted despite requesting a trade at the end of last year’s playoff run. It’s not that the Sixers were unwilling to move on from their 25-year-old star, but based on the offers they received for his services, Philly’s front office felt they had a better chance of holding onto him in hopes of salvaging the situation rather than trading him and settling for less than what they believe he’s worth.
NBA
All 76ers

Joel Embiid Believes Ben Simmons' Return is Good for Sixers

Joel Embiid has had a hard time getting in contact with his superstar sidekick Ben Simmons ever since the Sixers dropped Game 7 against the Atlanta Hawks in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs back in June. After Simmons requested a trade ahead of the NBA Draft combine,...
NBA
All 76ers

Tobias Harris Brushes Off Awkwardness of Ben Simmons' Return

Tobias Harris took the floor in Camden, New Jersey, for practice on Sunday afternoon after missing the Sixers' last two preseason games. As he's dealing with a minor setback due to knee soreness, Harris has been on and off the court as of late. But he made his return on...
NBA
All 76ers

Sixers Rumors: A Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving Swap Remains Off the Table

When the offseason kicked off with Ben Simmons requesting a trade from the Sixers, many have suggested an easy solution that included sending the three-time All-Star guard to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for the veteran guard Kyrie Irving. As expected, the idea of trading Irving away to anybody was...
NBA
All 76ers

Ben Simmons Takes Physical for Sixers, Briefly Met With Team Officials

The Philadelphia 76ers were gearing up for their third preseason matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday afternoon when Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Ben Simmons' agent Rich Paul has been in constant contact with team officials as of late. Per Wojnarowski, a potential return to the team was becoming an option for Simmons.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Sixers Notes: Milton, Offseason, Contention, Simmons

Sixers reserve guard Shake Milton continues to struggle with a sprained ankle. Head coach Doc Rivers said today that Milton was “nowhere near” being ready to rejoin his teammates for Philadelphia in the club’s season opening contest on Wednesday against the Pelicans, tweets Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times. Rivers notes that he expects Milton to be unavailable “for a while.”
NBA
ClutchPoints

Sixers guard Shake Milton ‘nowhere near’ ready to play

Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton won’t be returning to the floor anytime soon. The Sixers wing is “nowhere near” ready for NBA basketball, according to head coach Doc Rivers. Milton has been dealing with a right ankle sprain. “I don’t know what his status is,” Rivers said Monday. “I know...
NBA
All 76ers

Matisse Thybulle Believes He's Trending Towards a Return vs. Pelicans

The Philadelphia 76ers have dealt with their fair share of injuries lately. Heading into the first game, the starting forward Tobias Harris missed the matchup due to knee soreness. After the first game, two-way guard Grant Riller and third-year defensive standout Matisse Thybulle dealt with setbacks of their own. Riller...
NBA
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
987
Followers
1K+
Post
287K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy