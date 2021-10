As COO of Holthouse Carlin & Van Trigt LLP, Patricia O’Connell leads many of the firm’s strategic and operational initiatives, including those that are transformational to the organization. In leading these projects, she welcomes ideas and solutions from team members regardless of tenure. She is a collaborative, pragmatic, and approachable leader. She is employee #10, and for over 30 years, she has helped define the firm’s culture, respond to the changes and challenges of public accounting, and has been a role model for the women of the firm.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO