Queen bee WAG Bec Judd stands by best friend Nadia Bartel as embattled social media influencer makes her return to Instagram following shock 'white powder' scandal

By Caleb Taylor
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 9 days ago

Bec Judd has publicly stood by her best friend Nadia Bartel following her infamous white powder scandal.

The queen bee WAG, who has had a close bond with Nadia for years, showed her support for the embattled social media influencer when she returned to Instagram on Tuesday night after a six-week hiatus.

Nadia shared a video of herself modelling new pieces from her Henne label.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42gjGo_0cXHnAD000
Support: Bec Judd has publicly stood by her best friend Nadia Bartel following her infamous white powder scandal. The queen bee WAG showed her support for the embattled social media influencer when she returned to Instagram on Tuesday night after a six-week hiatus

'Yassssss - love the light denim,' Bec wrote under the clip.

She joined a chorus of other stars who also praised Nadia.

'HEAVEN' former Neighbours star Olympia Valance wrote.

'Looks so goooooood,' Geelong Cats WAG Emma Hawkins added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sEAUQ_0cXHnAD000
'Yassssss - love the light denim,' Bec wrote under a clip of Nadia modelling new denim pieces from her Henne collection  

'Looks Amazing,' Krystal Hipwell also wrote.

Nadia return to Instagram was purely business-related, with the mother-of-two endorsing a denim collection from her label.

She wrote in her caption: 'We have been working hard on our denim collection all year and it's finally here! I am so excited to share @henne_ denim officially dropping tomorrow, 2 styles in 4 must have colours.

Nadia's last post before the Henne advertisement was an apology for her 'snorting' scandal', made on September 3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KOSO6_0cXHnAD000
Friend: 'Looks Amazing,' Krystal Hipwell (pictured) also wrote
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CGRTw_0cXHnAD000
She's back: Nadia return to Instagram was purely business-related, with the mother-of-two endorsing a denim collection from her label 

'Hi everyone, I have let you all down by my actions. I take full responsibility and I am committed to taking all necessary steps to ensure I make better choices in future,' she wrote.

'To my family and friends, my business partners and the public health workers trying to keep us all safe, I am embarrassed and remorseful.

'I am truly and deeply sorry. I hope I can earn your forgiveness and, in time, your trust.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BOhjj_0cXHnAD000
All work:  She wrote in her caption: 'We have been working hard on our denim collection all year and it's finally here! I am so excited to share @henne_ denim officially dropping tomorrow, 2 styles in 4 must have colours'

Damning footage showed the former WAG attending an illegal gathering in Melbourne during the Covid lockdown on September 2.

Bartel and three other women were each fined $5,452 after footage from the party was accidentally posted on Instagram by her friend and business partner Ellie Pearson.

But the most humiliating part of the scandal was seeing Nadia, once known for her impeccably clean-cut image, snorting a line of white powder off a $1.50 Kmart plate.

While she wasn't charged with drug offences because police couldn't prove what she was snorting, the video nonetheless caused irreparable damage to her brand and she was dropped by major sponsors.

She managed to pocket some cash in the wake of her scandal with one major brand offering her a $50,000 'golden handshake'.

A source within the lucrative 'wellness' industry claims Bartel was quietly given the five-figure settlement by vitamin company JSHealth in exchange for dropping any affiliation with them after her scandal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HWYMA_0cXHnAD000
Apology: Nadia's last post before the Henne advertisement on Tuesday was an apology for her 'snorting' scandal', made on September 3
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OGyWt_0cXHnAD000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e3a1l_0cXHnAD000

Bartel had served as a spruiker for the brand which - under her original contract - had agreed to pay the former WAG and lifestyle influencer a total of $250,000 for a long-term social media campaign.

However, that sum was significantly reduced after she was busted attending an illegal party during Melbourne's lockdown, with JSHealth - founded by Aussie Jessica Sepel - said to have dropped Bartel, albeit with a parting bonus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25H462_0cXHnAD000
Comeback: Bartel has been quietly trying to rebuild her public image in recent weeks

