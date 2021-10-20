CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Safe Night Halloween celebrates 25th anniversary

By Elena Stidham
 7 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Since 1996, Safe Night Halloween provided a free, fun and safe Halloween to more than 60,000 area children.

For the 25th year, the Indiana State Fairgrounds and Event Center, along with several community partners, are coming together to host Safe Night Halloween from 5-7 p.m. on Halloween night at Celebration Park within the fairgrounds. The event is open to children aged 12 and under who are accompanied by an adult, and it’s free to all.

Vehicles will be set up in a “trunk or treat” layout, and those arriving will be given directions on where to go and park. Individuals that wish to partner with the event may set up to pass out candy, and of course, monetary donations are welcome.

Information can be provided on their website as well as by calling (317) 927-7500.

