CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Big Fire Causes Big Damage in Yakima Wednesday

By Lance Tormey
News Talk KIT
News Talk KIT
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Yakima Fire Department Firefighters were busy with a house fire Wednesday morning that caused an estimated $350,000 in Damage. Firefighters found a home fully on fire and the resident outside. Firefighters were called to the home in the 1300 block of Fairbanks Avenue at about 5:30 am Wednesday. They...

newstalkkit.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Talk KIT

44 Firefighters Work More Than 5 Hours Battling Flames in Yakima

Another big house fire kept firefighters busy Tuesday almost a week since another big fire that caused $350,000 in damage. The fire was reported Tuesday at about 9:30 pm in the 600 block of North 20th Avenue and even threatened other homes in the neighborhood. No injuries were reported. The person living in the home was able to escape and is now staying with family in the area.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

DRIVER ALERT Work on South 1st Street Starts Thursday

Yakima city crews continue work on city streets while the weather will allow. They'll be busy Thursday with water line work that will cause traffic restrictions on South 1st Street between Ranchrite Road and South 6th Street. Water will be off in the area during the project Thursday. The work...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Businesses That Recently Closed Their Doors for Good

Covid-19 has taken more than lives, it's created new challenges for business. Some have thrived some have changed their hours and some, sadly, are no more. This cute business had such exciting beginnings. A fresh menu offering delicious and hearty breakfasts, lunch, charcuterie, and incredible drink packages for special occasions. Opening at 1510 Summitview Ave there were so many plans, then Covid-19 hit. Being brand new the chance to apply for relief was not an option but owner Angie pivoted and found a new home with a brewery until she got her feet underneath her. Sadly, in the end, it was just too much and the business is no more. I have heard rumblings of a new spot that will feature all things cheese is on the horizon. More details to come.
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Yakima, WA
City
Home, WA
Yakima, WA
Crime & Safety
News Talk KIT

3-Year-Old Boy Injured in Lower Valley Crash

Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies are reminding drivers to stop at stop signs and obey the speed limit after a crash on Thursday in which a 3-year-old boy was injured, not 5-years-old as previously reported. The crash was reported at about 1 Thursday afternoon. Deputies were called to the intersection of...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
News Talk KIT

Downtown Burglary Suspect No Longer Burglarizing Businesses

Yakima Police say a man wanted for a series of burglaries of businesses in Downtown Yakima is behind bars Today. Police say they identified the suspect from surveillance cameras. Authorities say early in the morning of October 11 someone burglarized the North Town Coffee House at 32 North Front Street....
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Did You Get An AMBER ALERT Wednesday Morning? Here’s Why!

An AMBER ALERT that was sent to Yakima residents Tuesday night and early Wednesday has been cancelled because a mother and child have been found safe. Yakima Police say the incident started late Tuesday night. Yakima Police say the incident started late Tuesday night when the victim called police to...
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fires#Weather And Climate#Consumer Price Index#Accident#Noaa
News Talk KIT

Lots of Free Help for Vets in The Sundome Saturday

Hundreds of veterans make their home in Yakima County. On Saturday an event that's designed to help veterans happens at the Yakima Valley Sundome. The Stand Down Fair is open to Vets and immediate family members. It's called the Stand Down Veterans Benefits Fair and it's set for Saturday. The...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
News Talk KIT

Shred & Meds Take Back Day THIS SATURDAY!

In case you missed the last announcement, time is quickly approaching to properly dispose of the stuff, that you really don't want having around the house or the garbage. Important documents and expired medication! Shred & Med Take Back Day will be happening this Saturday, October 23rd! This free event will be taking place between 9am till 1pm at The Valley Mall in the south west corner parking lot by Sears (2529 Main Street Union Gap).
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Talk KIT

Red Light Camera’s Work But What About In Yakima?

If you drive in the city of Yakima it won't take long before you notice the number of drivers who run red lights. Earlier this year the Yakima Police Department made a presentation to the city about installing Red Light cameras to help put a stop to the problem. The...
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

A Deadly Drug Is Killing Yakima County Residents At a Record Pace

It’s been a deadly year for drug overdoses so far in Yakima County says Coroner Jim Curtice. The Coroner says 81 people have died in Yakima so far this year. 81 people have died of drug overdoses with at least 28 directly connected to the deadly drug fentanyl. Curtice says he’s still waiting on toxicology reports on 28 other suspected fentanyl deaths in the county. Yakima Police say on Tuesday Drug Enforcement Agency agents and Yakima Police Department DEA Task Force Officers arrested a 31-year-old Yakima woman for her connection with what Yakima Police call the “overdose homicide” of 47-year-old Brian Ziegler.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
News Talk KIT

Man Wanted in Toppenish Casino Shooting Dies in Idaho

A man wanted for the shooting of his ex-girlfriend in the parking lot of Legends Casino has been killed in a shooting with police in Idaho. Authorities had issued an arrest warrant for 41-year-old Buddy Byron McKenzie. Authorities have been searching for 41-year-old Buddy Byron McKenzie of Richland after the...
IDAHO STATE
News Talk KIT

Police Busy With One Drive-By Shooting, One Gang Arrest

Yakima Police are investigating the cities latest gang related shooting. The shooting was reported at about 7:00PM Wednesday night. Officers were called to the area of 3rd Avenue and Yakima Avenue at about 7:00PM where they found a victim. The man was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital where he's being treated Today. Police say it was a drive-by shooting and the victim was struck as he was sitting in a vehicle in the area. The investigation continues. No arrests have been made.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Yakima Police Department Auctioning Two Harley-Davidson’s

The Yakima Police Department has a sweet deal if you are looking for a good deal on a used Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The department has two 2013 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide bikes that are being taken out of commission but could be a great find for someone that's "on" to buy. Both bikes have under 30,000 miles on them with one of the pair at under 15k!
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Terrifying Ghost Towns in WA That Might Freak You Out

"Get in losers, we're going GHOST TOWN HUNTING!" - Me October means talking about ghosts, goblins, and Halloween trick or treating. Others might add "looking for ghost towns" to that list, and by others I mean me! I want to go explore a real live ghost town in the state of Washington that's not too far from Yakima Valley, so I did a little researchin' on the internets.
WASHINGTON STATE
News Talk KIT

News Talk KIT

Yakima, WA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
587K+
Views
ABOUT

1280 AM 99.3 FM KIT has the best news coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy