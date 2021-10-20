Big Fire Causes Big Damage in Yakima Wednesday

Covid-19 has taken more than lives, it's created new challenges for business. Some have thrived some have changed their hours and some, sadly, are no more. This cute business had such exciting beginnings. A fresh menu offering delicious and hearty breakfasts, lunch, charcuterie, and incredible drink packages for special occasions. Opening at 1510 Summitview Ave there were so many plans, then Covid-19 hit. Being brand new the chance to apply for relief was not an option but owner Angie pivoted and found a new home with a brewery until she got her feet underneath her. Sadly, in the end, it was just too much and the business is no more. I have heard rumblings of a new spot that will feature all things cheese is on the horizon. More details to come.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO