Perfect K-POP Songs to Sing At A Wedding

There are many different types of variations when we think of “Idol Culture”. There are healthy attachments and not-so-healthy attachments. Being a fan is such a wholesome feeling. Not only are you inspired by your artists, they truly light up your life, and can make you a more happy person. To support them, you purchase albums, stream MV’s, attend concerts, and meet and greets. This is all great and really shows the love and respect you may have for your artists. But for others though, these “so called” fans take their ‘love’ to another extreme level. These types of “fans” are known as sasaengs.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 13 DAYS AGO