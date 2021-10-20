Perfect K-POP Songs to Sing At A Wedding

Retro has been trending in K-pop for a while now, and the most recent throwback trend takes us to right around the year 2000, otherwise known as Y2K! This was a unique time for fashion, with colorful and cute looks aplenty, bold pieces, and a slightly futuristic vibe (after all, this was when huge technological changes were underway: the rise of flip phones and personal computers). It would be hard to list all of the Y2K trends that are making a comeback these days, but think pink, chunky, and shiny, tiny tops and pleated skirts, denim on denim, graphic tees, and kitsch accessories (beaded bracelets and plastic rings galore). Beauty-wise, Y2K featured bright pastels, whimsical nail art, and hair styled with thick headbands, baby braids, and colorful clips.
