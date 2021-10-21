T.C. Harris School sued for negligence

T.C. Harris School was sued last week for alleged negligence in abuse against a child. Screenshot

Holly Westover filed a lawsuit on behalf of a minor against Lafayette-area T.C. Harris School & Academy on Thursday, alleging the school neglected the child.

In the lawsuit, Westover asserted that H.H., the initials used for the minor, was a victim of physical and mental abuse by other students on June 21 at the school and suffered serious physical and emotional injuries, which led to lasting medical expenses.

Nathan Foushee, the attorney representing H.H., said in a Monday call he couldn’t comment on the details of the incident or the injuries due to HIPAA laws.

T.C. Harris is a school for individuals with disabilities that provides “meaningful days and a self-defined quality of life through individualized support, self-direction, educational opportunities, positive family traditions and community integration,” according to its website.

Westover alleges that MyPath Support Services, LLC. and Indiana Developmental Training Center of Lafayette, LLC., companies that oversee and provide program services for children with disabilities to schools like T.C. Harris, neglected to properly supervise students and train employees.

According to its website, MyPath provides program services for children with disabilities to schools like T.C. Harris in Indiana and Wisconsin.

MyPath responded to request for comment with a statement from T.C. Harris Executive Director Kristy Fletcher. T.C. Harris, however, didn’t respond to a call for comment.

While she said she couldn’t relinquish any details relating to the incident, Fletcher said in the Wednesday morning statement that the safety of students is the school’s top priority.

“T.C. Harris has a rigorous screening process for all employees and requires frequent and comprehensive training in line with industry best practices and reporting standards,” Fletcher said. “We are continuously reviewing and improving our processes to ensure that our environments are safe and productive for our students.”