Looking for work? Yakima might not be the best place to hunt. But there are certainly jobs to be had "out there." All over the country, you'll find "help wanted signs". Lack of workers is a major contributor to the supply chain problem that threatens to leave shelves sparse or empty as we roll into the holidays. Ask around Yakima if they have jobs going unfilled.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 16 HOURS AGO