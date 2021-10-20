Economist: Supply chain crisis is here to stay for 'quite some time'

The ongoing supply crisis has been causing problems in the UK, which has faced lorry driver, petrol and food shortages in recent months. But what is really behind it? And just how bad is it?Economist Julian Jessop, a former chief economist at the Institute of Economic Affairs, tackles your questions:CausesQ: If the unique UK supply chain issues aren’t due to Brexit. Not due to the hostile environment towards "foreigners". Not due to the ongoing raging epidemic in the UK. Not due to the obnoxious ineptitude of your current regime.Then what can it possibly be?Old DaneA: With the exception of the...

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO