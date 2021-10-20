CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Economist: Supply chain crisis is here to stay for 'quite some time'

gladstonedispatch.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe supply chain crisis could very well last through...

www.gladstonedispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Retail Is Set for Its Highest Sales Season in History. Are Supply Chain Worries Overblown?

Holiday spending this season will likely set an all time record. According to forecasts from the National Retail Federation (NRF), holiday sales in November and December will grow between 8.5% and 10.5% year over year and hit between $843.4 billion and $859 billion. This growth would shatter the previous record of all time growth at 8.2% in 2020 to $777.3 billion. On the e-commerce front, Adobe is also predicting a season of record demand, with online sales expected to hit $207 billion. This would mark the first time that the online retail holiday season crosses $200 billion. These numbers contrast grim predictions for...
RETAIL
CNBC

How Peloton is trying to stay ahead of supply chain issues

A Peloton Bike became a must-have of the pandemic as people looked for ways to stay fit while staying at home. But that increased demand coupled with the onset of the global supply chain crisis put extra pressure on the company to get its connected fitness products to customer homes.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supply Chains#Chief Economist#Holiday Season#Cnn Business#Stifel
bdmag.com

Supply Chain Crisis May Last Until February

The global supply chain conditions could still be with us well into next year. According to Fortune, the global supply chain crisis will worsen before it begins to ease, one of the world’s biggest logistics groups says, warning disruptions in transpacific trade in particular could last beyond the lunar Chinese New Year in February. A record 100 vessels on Tuesday waited to dock at the historically unproductive U.S. ports on the West Coast, according to Kuehne+Nagel, resulting in mammoth queues of, on average, two weeks before the ships can unload their goods.
INDUSTRY
Fox News

Hawley reveals idea to end supply chain crisis

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MARKETS
The Independent

Expert economist Julian Jessop’s expert answers to your supply crisis questions

The ongoing supply crisis has been causing problems in the UK, which has faced lorry driver, petrol and food shortages in recent months. But what is really behind it? And just how bad is it?Economist Julian Jessop, a former chief economist at the Institute of Economic Affairs, tackles your questions:CausesQ: If the unique UK supply chain issues aren’t due to Brexit. Not due to the hostile environment towards "foreigners". Not due to the ongoing raging epidemic in the UK. Not due to the obnoxious ineptitude of your current regime.Then what can it possibly be?Old DaneA: With the exception of the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
upstatebusinessjournal.com

Supply chain likely to stay tangled through mid-2022

The global supply chain continues to be a mess, and backlogs and bottlenecks precipitated by the pandemic in 2020 are likely to extend into 2022, according to shipping industry analysts. According to Scott Baier, professor of economics and chair of the John E. Walker Department of Economics at Clemson University,...
INDUSTRY
WAFF

Impact of supply chain crisis on small businesses

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As the global supply chain crisis continues, it’s getting tougher for valley businesses to meet consumer demand. Changing menu items, sporadic shipments, and raising product prices are just a few of the ways businesses are having to adapt. “A lot of trouble getting a lot of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Reuters

Supply-chain crisis may be nearing its peak

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.) LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Optimism is in short supply among industrial chief executives. Congested ports and a scarcity of labour and goods like semiconductors have bought some companies to a halt. Koninklijke Philips, the 35 billion euro Dutch group that makes everything from MRI machines to electric toothbrushes, is feeling the pain. Chief Executive Frans van Houten on Monday cut his revenue-growth targets here, citing supply-chain problems. Chip shortages and shipping delays might stop him from delivering around 200 million euros worth of orders in the fourth quarter, delaying revenue into next year.
INDUSTRY
Telegraph

Supply chain crisis adds £1,100 to pensioner bills

Retired households will be nearly £700 worse off by next year as the state pension fails to keep pace with soaring bills and tax charges. The average couple will spend an extra £1,130 by the end of the year while pensioners’ incomes will rise by just £229 in 2022, creating a £672 shortfall for a couple, according to calculations for Telegraph Money by the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR), a consultancy.
ECONOMY
Fox5 KVVU

FOX5 EXPERTS: Las Vegas economist weighs in on supply chain issues, employment

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas economist weighed in on current supply chain issues and lingering worker shortages. Jeremy Aguero is the principal at Applied Analysis. He is an economist whose research informs local businesses, investors, developers, attorneys, trade organizations, legislators and the media. Aguero explained why we are...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CNN

The latest on the global supply chain crisis

Biden will speak about the supply chain crisis after meeting with US port operators and carriers. The US government is stepping up its efforts to relieve the supply chain nightmare that has led to shortages of some goods, higher prices for consumes and now threatens to slow the economic recovery.
POTUS
Sacramento Observer

Supply chain crisis leaves CA scrambling

(CALMATTERS) – One if by land, two if by sea — but expect delays either way. On Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order to help unclog the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports, outside of which a record 100 ships idled on Tuesday as they waited to unload their cargo.
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldcore.com

Supply Chain Crisis Effects on Gold & Silver

The broken chain – could the supply crunch be worse than the oil crunch of the 1970s. Anyone that has bought a new or used car in the last year has faced higher prices and long wait times for delivery. This is all because of the very small but essential semiconductor, which is in short supply worldwide.
INDUSTRY
Reason.com

Restrictive Zoning Laws Worsened the Supply Chain Crisis

The major backlog at one of America's busiest ports has been worsened by strict zoning laws that limit where empty shipping containers can be stacked after being unloaded. Until officials in Long Beach, California, issued an emergency order this weekend to temporarily relax those rules, it was illegal for trucking companies to store more than two shipping containers on top of one another in their yards. That's contributed to a massive bottleneck at the terminal yards of trucking companies serving both the Port of Los Angeles and the Port of Long Beach—a bottleneck that's being felt in supply chain shortages across the whole country.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy