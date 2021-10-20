The Hemsworth effect: Chris, Liam and Luke 'drive up house prices' in the Northern Rivers region after buying several properties in the area
Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, relocated from Hollywood to Byron Bay in 2014, snapping up a mega-mansion now worth an estimated $30million.
The Thor actor's brothers, Liam and Luke, have also bought several multimillion-dollar properties in the Northern Rivers region.
These purchases have helped 'push up house prices' in the town of Newrybar, 18km from Byron Bay, reports realestate.com.au.
A 17-hectare farm near one of the Hemsworths' homes recently sold for a record $8million.
Among their property portfolio, the Hemsworths own the $6.5million, four-hectare Newrybar Downs estate.
They also spent $6.8 million on a 37-hectare farmlet with a building block.
Chris, Elsa and their three children live in an enormous mansion in Broken Head, near Byron Bay, which is said to be worth $30million.
They spent years renovating their home, which sits on 4.2 hectares of land, with the help of Sydney-based MCK Architects - but the development faced some resistance from locals, who compared it to a multi-storey car park or shopping centre.
The home's 50-metre rooftop infinity pool alone was estimated to have cost at least $400,000, an enormous indoor mural could be worth as much as $100,000, and the landscaping bill would have reached about $500,000.
Formwork and concrete for the foundations of Fortress Hemsworth - known on architectural plans as 'Project 657 BHR' - would have set the couple back $1.5million to $2million.
There is also a gymnasium, butler's pantry, fire pit, change rooms, outdoor play area for the three Hemsworth children, and walk-in wardrobes attached to four of the bedrooms.
On top of that, the couple added a two-lane bowling alley worth $110,000.
Comments / 0