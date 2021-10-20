CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hemsworth effect: Chris, Liam and Luke 'drive up house prices' in the Northern Rivers region after buying several properties in the area

By Mary Mrad
Daily Mail
 9 days ago

Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, relocated from Hollywood to Byron Bay in 2014, snapping up a mega-mansion now worth an estimated $30million.

The Thor actor's brothers, Liam and Luke, have also bought several multimillion-dollar properties in the Northern Rivers region.

These purchases have helped 'push up house prices' in the town of Newrybar, 18km from Byron Bay, reports realestate.com.au.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mXNBK_0cXHkv4k00
The Hemsworth effect: Chris, Luke and Liam have 'pushed up home prices' in the Northern Rivers region after purchasing several properties in the area, reports realestate.com.au

A 17-hectare farm near one of the Hemsworths' homes recently sold for a record $8million.

Among their property portfolio, the Hemsworths own the $6.5million, four-hectare Newrybar Downs estate.

They also spent $6.8 million on a 37-hectare farmlet with a building block.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IA8gb_0cXHkv4k00
Price increase: A 17-hectare farm near one of the Hemsworths' homes recently sold for a record $8million

Chris, Elsa and their three children live in an enormous mansion in Broken Head, near Byron Bay, which is said to be worth $30million.

They spent years renovating their home, which sits on 4.2 hectares of land, with the help of Sydney-based MCK Architects - but the development faced some resistance from locals, who compared it to a multi-storey car park or shopping centre.

The home's 50-metre rooftop infinity pool alone was estimated to have cost at least $400,000, an enormous indoor mural could be worth as much as $100,000, and the landscaping bill would have reached about $500,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fhpbt_0cXHkv4k00
Properties: Chris and his wife, Elsa Pataky, relocated from Hollywood to Byron Bay in 2014, snapping up a mega-mansion now worth an estimated $30million

Formwork and concrete for the foundations of Fortress Hemsworth - known on architectural plans as 'Project 657 BHR' - would have set the couple back $1.5million to $2million.

There is also a gymnasium, butler's pantry, fire pit, change rooms, outdoor play area for the three Hemsworth children, and walk-in wardrobes attached to four of the bedrooms.

On top of that, the couple added a two-lane bowling alley worth $110,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wC8q0_0cXHkv4k00
Renovation: They spent years renovating their home, which sits on 4.2 hectares of land, with the help of Sydney-based MCK Architects - but the development faced some resistance from locals, who compared it to a multi-storey car park or shopping centre

