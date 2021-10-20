CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Economist: Supply chain crisis is here to stay for 'quite some time'

lincolnnewsnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe supply chain crisis could very well last through...

www.lincolnnewsnow.com

plasticstoday.com

America's Supply Chain Crisis by the Numbers

As the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the globe, manufacturers have faced a wide range of supply chain issues, including raw material shortages, port shutdowns, and shipping delays. The virus has highlighted manufacturers' reliance on international networks of suppliers and logistics firms, and also exposed some weaknesses of an interdependent global supply chain.
ECONOMY
CNBC

How Peloton is trying to stay ahead of supply chain issues

A Peloton Bike became a must-have of the pandemic as people looked for ways to stay fit while staying at home. But that increased demand coupled with the onset of the global supply chain crisis put extra pressure on the company to get its connected fitness products to customer homes.
ECONOMY
umassmedia.com

Supply chain crisis causes concern across globe

When one stands at the edge of the water, looking out across the harbor from the Harbor Walk on campus or from the JFK Museum, they can see an array of colorful shipping containers over in South Boston near Castle Island. These shipping containers contain a variety of goods, from vehicles to holiday gifts. However, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many have lost their jobs, and that has caused a lot of industries to shut down. One industry that has been hit hard, that people are now seeing the effects of, is the shipping industry.
BOSTON, MA
Business Insider

Why the supply chain is in crisis, spurring an 'everything shortage'

The supply-chain crisis is the result of COVID-19 disruptions paired with a boom in demand. Shortages of workers, equipment, and space have only made the issue worse. Here's everything you need to know about what's causing the supply-chain chaos. Supply-chain bottlenecks caused record shortages of everyday products from household goods...
INDUSTRY
bdmag.com

Supply Chain Crisis May Last Until February

The global supply chain conditions could still be with us well into next year. According to Fortune, the global supply chain crisis will worsen before it begins to ease, one of the world’s biggest logistics groups says, warning disruptions in transpacific trade in particular could last beyond the lunar Chinese New Year in February. A record 100 vessels on Tuesday waited to dock at the historically unproductive U.S. ports on the West Coast, according to Kuehne+Nagel, resulting in mammoth queues of, on average, two weeks before the ships can unload their goods.
INDUSTRY
Fox News

Hawley reveals idea to end supply chain crisis

MARKETS
upstatebusinessjournal.com

Supply chain likely to stay tangled through mid-2022

The global supply chain continues to be a mess, and backlogs and bottlenecks precipitated by the pandemic in 2020 are likely to extend into 2022, according to shipping industry analysts. According to Scott Baier, professor of economics and chair of the John E. Walker Department of Economics at Clemson University,...
INDUSTRY
WAFF

Impact of supply chain crisis on small businesses

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As the global supply chain crisis continues, it’s getting tougher for valley businesses to meet consumer demand. Changing menu items, sporadic shipments, and raising product prices are just a few of the ways businesses are having to adapt. “A lot of trouble getting a lot of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Reuters

Supply-chain crisis may be nearing its peak

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.) LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Optimism is in short supply among industrial chief executives. Congested ports and a scarcity of labour and goods like semiconductors have bought some companies to a halt. Koninklijke Philips, the 35 billion euro Dutch group that makes everything from MRI machines to electric toothbrushes, is feeling the pain. Chief Executive Frans van Houten on Monday cut his revenue-growth targets here, citing supply-chain problems. Chip shortages and shipping delays might stop him from delivering around 200 million euros worth of orders in the fourth quarter, delaying revenue into next year.
INDUSTRY
NBC News

Supply chain crisis has voters on edge

WASHINGTON — Much of the coronavirus pandemic has been about masks, hospitalizations and vaccinations, but another big part of the story revolves around inflation, worker shortages and empty product shelves. Ultimately, the economic impacts may linger because they are remarkably complicated and defy silver-bullet solutions. Suddenly, logistics and supply chain...
BUSINESS
Slate

One Trade That’s Loving the Supply Chain Crisis

Rachel Fletcher knew things were getting weird when people started showing up with their threadbare armchairs on her doorstep, unannounced, late at night or on the weekend, desperate for her services. Don’t you do it, too. Fletcher, an upholsterer in Knoxville, Tennessee, closed her calendar last Friday. Another upholsterer recently...
ECONOMY
Fox5 KVVU

FOX5 EXPERTS: Las Vegas economist weighs in on supply chain issues, employment

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas economist weighed in on current supply chain issues and lingering worker shortages. Jeremy Aguero is the principal at Applied Analysis. He is an economist whose research informs local businesses, investors, developers, attorneys, trade organizations, legislators and the media. Aguero explained why we are...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CNN

The latest on the global supply chain crisis

Why pressure is growing for Biden to lift Trump's tariffs as supply chain problems worsen. There's a quick move President Biden could make to immediately help relieve the stress the pandemic-related supply chain crisis is having on US companies: Lift the tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump. Trump put...
POTUS
News19 WLTX

Supply chain crisis being felt locally

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The supply chain crisis isn't just being felt across the country, it's being felt right here in the Midlands. Local business owners are taking a hit, saying they're struggling to get stock. It's because the nation's ports are at capacity, as containers continue to pile up at...
COLUMBIA, SC
Footwear News

Retail Is Set for Its Highest Sales Season in History. Are Supply Chain Worries Overblown?

Holiday spending this season will likely set an all time record. According to forecasts from the National Retail Federation (NRF), holiday sales in November and December will grow between 8.5% and 10.5% year over year and hit between $843.4 billion and $859 billion. This growth would shatter the previous record of all time growth at 8.2% in 2020 to $777.3 billion. On the e-commerce front, Adobe is also predicting a season of record demand, with online sales expected to hit $207 billion. This would mark the first time that the online retail holiday season crosses $200 billion. These numbers contrast grim predictions for...
RETAIL

