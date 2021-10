Today, pre-orders for the Xbox Series X mini fridge went on sale, and it went about the way most fans have come to expect from anything video game related. Pre-orders for the fridge promptly sold out online, and eBay is already flooded with auctions for the item, with bids more than a hundred dollars over the item's $99 MSRP. So, once again, fans are forced to deal with resellers that scooped them up immediately online, only to sell the pre-order before the item is even in hand. Understandably, fans are quite upset, and many took to social media to share their frustration.

