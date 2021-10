Arch Manning, a five-star quarterback recruit out of Louisiana, was recently named the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2023 class by On3. The latest recruiting database has the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning as their No. 1 overall prospect for the 2023 class. Arch Manning, who plays for Isidore Newman in New Orleans, has racked up scholarship offers from nearly every major program in America.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO