Time to sell the house

We are amid an extremely hot real estate market. The common lament among realtors is there isn’t enough inventory on the market to meet the demand of potential buyers. Yet, when I click on Zillow or Realtor.com to check on the housing market (my obsession), I’m amazed at how many properties remain unsold months after their listing. Since pretty much every house will sell if correctly priced, my thought is that some of these sellers aren’t particularly motivated, but will do so for an above market price, under the adage that “it only takes one buyer.” Although I can understand this mindset, I suspect there are houses where the owner really does want to sell, but simply is not pricing his or her home appropriately.

REAL ESTATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO