A 41-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police after leading them on a lengthy high-speed chase on Sunday that ended with the suspect running into a home. Centralia Police Chief Greg Dodson says Shaun Brown of Martin Luther King Drive fled when an officer tried to stop him for having a suspended license. The chase went out Tenth Street to 17th Street before coming back into the city where Brown parked the car in the 1,000 block of Dover Street and reportedly ran from the vehicle. Speeds during the chase reached more than 100 miles per hour in the rural area of Clinton County.

CENTRALIA, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO