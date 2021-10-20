CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Economist: Supply chain crisis is here to stay for 'quite some time'

Brenham Banner-Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe supply chain crisis could very well last through...

www.brenhambanner.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

German IFO’s Economist: Supply chain problems are causing trouble for companies

Following the release of the German IFO Business Survey, the institute’s Economist Klaus Wohlrabe said that “supply chain problems are causing trouble for companies, production capacities are falling.”. Additional quotes. Supply chain problems are causing trouble for companies, production capacities are falling. In the manufacturing sector, business sentiment has fallen,...
ECONOMY
International Monetary Fund

Longer Delivery Times Reflect Supply Chain Disruptions

Supply chain disruptions have become a major challenge for the global economy since the start of the pandemic. Shutdowns of factories in China in early 2020, lockdowns in several countries across the world, labor shortages, robust demand for tradable goods, disruptions to logistics networks, and capacity constraints have resulted in big increases in freight costs and delivery times.
INDUSTRY
NBC New York

How Peloton Is Trying to Stay Ahead of Supply Chain Issues

A Peloton Bike became a must-have of the pandemic as people looked for ways to stay fit while staying at home. But that increased demand coupled with the onset of the global supply chain crisis put extra pressure on the company to get its connected fitness products to customer homes.
BICYCLES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supply Chains#Chief Economist#Holiday Season#Cnn Business#Stifel
umassmedia.com

Supply chain crisis causes concern across globe

When one stands at the edge of the water, looking out across the harbor from the Harbor Walk on campus or from the JFK Museum, they can see an array of colorful shipping containers over in South Boston near Castle Island. These shipping containers contain a variety of goods, from vehicles to holiday gifts. However, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many have lost their jobs, and that has caused a lot of industries to shut down. One industry that has been hit hard, that people are now seeing the effects of, is the shipping industry.
BOSTON, MA
Business Insider

Why the supply chain is in crisis, spurring an 'everything shortage'

The supply-chain crisis is the result of COVID-19 disruptions paired with a boom in demand. Shortages of workers, equipment, and space have only made the issue worse. Here's everything you need to know about what's causing the supply-chain chaos. Supply-chain bottlenecks caused record shortages of everyday products from household goods...
INDUSTRY
bdmag.com

Supply Chain Crisis May Last Until February

The global supply chain conditions could still be with us well into next year. According to Fortune, the global supply chain crisis will worsen before it begins to ease, one of the world’s biggest logistics groups says, warning disruptions in transpacific trade in particular could last beyond the lunar Chinese New Year in February. A record 100 vessels on Tuesday waited to dock at the historically unproductive U.S. ports on the West Coast, according to Kuehne+Nagel, resulting in mammoth queues of, on average, two weeks before the ships can unload their goods.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
upstatebusinessjournal.com

Supply chain likely to stay tangled through mid-2022

The global supply chain continues to be a mess, and backlogs and bottlenecks precipitated by the pandemic in 2020 are likely to extend into 2022, according to shipping industry analysts. According to Scott Baier, professor of economics and chair of the John E. Walker Department of Economics at Clemson University,...
INDUSTRY
WAFF

Impact of supply chain crisis on small businesses

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As the global supply chain crisis continues, it’s getting tougher for valley businesses to meet consumer demand. Changing menu items, sporadic shipments, and raising product prices are just a few of the ways businesses are having to adapt. “A lot of trouble getting a lot of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Reuters

Supply-chain crisis may be nearing its peak

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.) LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Optimism is in short supply among industrial chief executives. Congested ports and a scarcity of labour and goods like semiconductors have bought some companies to a halt. Koninklijke Philips, the 35 billion euro Dutch group that makes everything from MRI machines to electric toothbrushes, is feeling the pain. Chief Executive Frans van Houten on Monday cut his revenue-growth targets here, citing supply-chain problems. Chip shortages and shipping delays might stop him from delivering around 200 million euros worth of orders in the fourth quarter, delaying revenue into next year.
INDUSTRY
NBC News

Supply chain crisis has voters on edge

WASHINGTON — Much of the coronavirus pandemic has been about masks, hospitalizations and vaccinations, but another big part of the story revolves around inflation, worker shortages and empty product shelves. Ultimately, the economic impacts may linger because they are remarkably complicated and defy silver-bullet solutions. Suddenly, logistics and supply chain...
BUSINESS
Telegraph

Supply chain crisis adds £1,100 to pensioner bills

Retired households will be nearly £700 worse off by next year as the state pension fails to keep pace with soaring bills and tax charges. The average couple will spend an extra £1,130 by the end of the year while pensioners’ incomes will rise by just £229 in 2022, creating a £672 shortfall for a couple, according to calculations for Telegraph Money by the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR), a consultancy.
ECONOMY
Slate

One Trade That’s Loving the Supply Chain Crisis

Rachel Fletcher knew things were getting weird when people started showing up with their threadbare armchairs on her doorstep, unannounced, late at night or on the weekend, desperate for her services. Don’t you do it, too. Fletcher, an upholsterer in Knoxville, Tennessee, closed her calendar last Friday. Another upholsterer recently...
ECONOMY
Fox5 KVVU

FOX5 EXPERTS: Las Vegas economist weighs in on supply chain issues, employment

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas economist weighed in on current supply chain issues and lingering worker shortages. Jeremy Aguero is the principal at Applied Analysis. He is an economist whose research informs local businesses, investors, developers, attorneys, trade organizations, legislators and the media. Aguero explained why we are...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CNN

The latest on the global supply chain crisis

Biden will speak about the supply chain crisis after meeting with US port operators and carriers. The US government is stepping up its efforts to relieve the supply chain nightmare that has led to shortages of some goods, higher prices for consumes and now threatens to slow the economic recovery.
POTUS
Footwear News

Retail Is Set for Its Highest Sales Season in History. Are Supply Chain Worries Overblown?

Holiday spending this season will likely set an all time record. According to forecasts from the National Retail Federation (NRF), holiday sales in November and December will grow between 8.5% and 10.5% year over year and hit between $843.4 billion and $859 billion. This growth would shatter the previous record of all time growth at 8.2% in 2020 to $777.3 billion. On the e-commerce front, Adobe is also predicting a season of record demand, with online sales expected to hit $207 billion. This would mark the first time that the online retail holiday season crosses $200 billion. These numbers contrast grim predictions for...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy