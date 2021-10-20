CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parents and children are left devastated after Emma Watkins quit The Wiggles to finish her PhD

By Jesse Hyland
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 9 days ago

It's been a sad week for Wiggles fans after Yellow Wiggle Emma Watkins hung up her skivvy and announced she was leaving the popular children's band.

The 32-year-old entertainer, who had been part of the group for 11 years, revealed she wanted to instead focus on her family and finish her PhD in filmmaking.

Shattered fans, mainly parents of young children, have since flocked to social media to pay tribute to the first-ever female Wiggle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JnKOQ_0cXHgrP000
End of an era: It's been a sad week for Wiggles fans after Yellow Wiggle Emma Watkins hung up her skivvy and announced she was leaving the popular children's band

'My son is going to be heartbroken to not see you at a Wiggles show next year! Thank you for bringing so much joy into little people's lives. We wish you the absolute best with your next venture,' one fan wrote on Instagram.

'Sad to see Emma go but understand the reasons why. Thank you for being my daughter's favourite Wiggle,' another said.

One fan said Emma had 'brought so much joy into this world' through her character.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IZ6e5_0cXHgrP000
'Thank you for being my daughter's favourite Wiggle': Shattered fans, mainly parents of young children, have since flocked to social media to pay tribute to the first-ever female Wiggle

Women thanked Emma for raising awareness of endometriosis, a disorder in which tissue similar to the inner lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus.

She has spoken publicly about her experience with the disorder, which is often very painful and can affect fertility.

'Emma, you are such an inspiration to girls of all ages. And you are an amazing voice for the endo community. I wish you nothing but happiness,' one fan wrote.

Blue Wiggle Anthony Field also paid tribute to his colleague.

'We've had an amazing time with Emma over this period and while we're sad to see her go, we know she has many other passions she'd like to pursue, including her PhD and work with the deaf community,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12aE4W_0cXHgrP000
Kind words: Blue Wiggle Anthony Field said of his colleague, 'We've had an amazing time with Emma over this period and while we're sad to see her go, we know she has many other passions she'd like to pursue'

Emma has been replaced by 16-year-old dancer Tsehay Hawkins.

Tsehay (pronounced se-hi) was previously cast in The Wiggles' Fruit Salad TV YouTube show but has now been promoted to the main line-up.

Emma said on Tuesday: 'After 11 years of performing with The Wiggles, and nine of those as the Yellow Wiggle, the time has come for me to pass the yellow skivvy on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nrk4J_0cXHgrP000
New rising star: Watkins has since been replaced by 16-year-old Tsehay Hawkins. Hawkins was introduced as part of a new group of Wiggles joining the current members

'Like many people around the world, the pandemic has given me time to reflect on what is important in life.

'For me, that means spending more time at home, something that I didn't realise I was missing out on being away eight months of the year on tour, but something that I have really cherished over the last 18 months.'

She continued: 'I am also really looking forward to devoting more time and energy on completing my PhD that incorporates my ongoing passion for sign language, dance and film editing, and to having more time to work with the deaf community.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lltQR_0cXHgrP000
'The time has come for me to pass the yellow skivvy on': Emma is leaving The Wiggles to focus on her PhD studies, work with the deaf community, and spend more time at home

