CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Winnebago Industries Posts Q4 Beat; Shares Pop 2.4% in Pre-Market

By Devina Lohia
smarteranalyst.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) gained 2.4% in Wednesday’s pre-market trading session after the company reported stronger-than-expected fiscal Q4 results, topping both earnings and revenue estimates, driven by robust consumer demand and continued market share gains. Winnebago engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and...

www.smarteranalyst.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

DLH Hldgs (NASDAQ:DLHC) stock rose 11.67% to $15.88. The company's market cap stands at $199.2 million. Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) shares moved upwards by 5.19% to $10.12. The company's market cap stands at $298.6 million. TD Hldgs (NASDAQ:GLG) shares rose 4.95% to $0.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at...
STOCKS
smarteranalyst.com

Texas Instruments’ Q3 Revenues Miss Estimates; Shares Fall 3.6%

Shares of global semiconductor company Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) lost 3.6% in the extended trading session on Tuesday after its third-quarter revenues fell just short of the Street’s estimate. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas Instruments designs and produces semiconductors and different types of integrated circuits. The company also develops analog chips...
STOCKS
smarteranalyst.com

Enphase Energy’s Q3 Revenue & Earnings Outperform; Shares Pop 13%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) has reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2021 results on the back of strong top-line growth. Following the news, shares of the solar energy company rose 12.9% in the extended trading session on Tuesday. The company recorded adjusted earnings of $0.60 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
smarteranalyst.com

3M Posts Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results, Updates Guidance

3M (MMM) delivered upbeat third-quarter results characterized by broad-based organic growth and strong margins and cash flow. Revenue and earnings came in above consensus estimates as the company benefited from strong end-market demand for its products. MMM shares fell 0.13% to close at $182.16 on October 27. 3M is a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discounts And Allowances#Winnebago Industries#Wgo#Tipranks#Bmo Capital
smarteranalyst.com

Teradyne Reports Outstanding Q3 Results; Shares Jump 4% Pre-Market

Shares of automation equipment maker Teradyne, Inc. (TER) surged over 4% in early trade on Wednesday following the company’s release of outstanding third-quarter financial results after market close on Tuesday. Based out of Massachusetts, Teradyne designs and manufactures automatic testing solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and other products....
STOCKS
smarteranalyst.com

InMode Posts Robust Q3 Results; Street Says Buy

Medical technologies provider InMode Ltd. (INMD) has reported better-than-expected results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. The strong results were primarily driven by growth in revenues. Following the earnings, shares of the company appreciated marginally to close at $88 in extended trade on Tuesday. Quarterly revenues rose 58%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
smarteranalyst.com

Robinhood Posts Weak Third Quarter Results; Shares Fall 8.5%

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) declined 8.5% to close at $36.22 in Tuesday’s extended trade as the company reported weaker-than-expected results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Robinhood is a financial services company that pioneered the concept of commission-free trades of stocks, exchange-traded funds and cryptocurrencies. Robinhood...
STOCKS
smarteranalyst.com

Visa Posts Upbeat Q4 Results

Shares of financial services company Visa Inc. (V) declined 2.7% to close at $225.50 in extended trade on Tuesday, even though the company posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2021 results that surpassed the Street’s earnings and revenue expectations. Quarterly revenues grew 29% year-over-year to $6.6 billion, surpassing the consensus estimate of $6.52...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
smarteranalyst.com

Bandwidth Expects Q3 Revenue to Surpass Guidance; Shares Rise

Shares of Bandwidth, Inc. (BAND) gained 2.6% in Tuesday’s extended trade after the cloud-based communications services provider disclosed higher preliminary revenue for the third quarter of 2021 (ended September 30, 2021). The company expects to report revenue of $131 million in the third quarter, up 54% year-over-year and more than...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
smarteranalyst.com

Eli Lilly’s Q3 Earnings Miss but Revenues Beat Estimates

American pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) has posted lower-than-expected earnings for the third quarter of 2021. However, revenues surpassed analysts’ expectations on the back of robust revenue from COVID-19 therapies. The company has also updated its guidance for 2021. Following the news, shares of the company rose 1.3%...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
smarteranalyst.com

Raytheon Stock Down 7% on Mixed Q3 Results

Shares of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) fell 6.8% during Tuesday’s trading session after the aerospace and defense company reported mixed results for the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted earnings of $1.26 per share increased 125% on a year-over-year basis and handily outpaced the Street estimates of $1.08 per share. Revenues...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Invisalign parent Align Tech stock rallies 10% after Q3 earnings

Shares of Align Technology Inc. rallied 10% in the extended session Wednesday after the maker of the Invisalign brand of plastic aligners and other orthodontics products reported third-quarter profit and sales above Wall Street expectations. The company said it earned $181 million, or $2.28 a share, in the quarter, compared with $139 million, or $1.76 a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted for one-time items, Align earned $2.87 a share. Sales were up 38% to $1.02 billion, including revenue of $837.6 million for sales of Invisalign devices. Analysts polled by FactSet expected Align to report adjusted earnings of $2.60 a share on sales of $978 million. the stock ended the regular trading day up 1.8%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Kraft Heinz earnings and sales beat expectations

Kraft Heinz Co. reported third-quarter net income of $733 million, or 59 cents per share, up from $597 million, or 49 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 65 cents beat the FactSet consensus for 58 cents. Sales of $6.324 billion were down from $6.441 billion, but also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $6.044 billion. Sales results include the divestiture of the Planters nuts business, which was sold to Hormel Foods Corp. . Kraft Heinz expects full-year organic net sales to be flat with 2020, a year that the company calls "exceptionally strong." Kraft Heinz stock edged up 0.9% in Wednesday premarket trading, and has gained 5.1% for the year to date. The S&P 500 index has advanced 21.8% for 2021 so far.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
smarteranalyst.com

Robinhood Disappoints, Stock to Face Heat as Website Traffic Slows

Robinhood Markets (HOOD) disappointed with its Q3 print, leading investors to dump its stock. Shares of this tech-based financial services company declined about 9% in the pre-market session, and it could continue to face heat from investors as its website traffic has declined from the past two consecutive quarters, implying weakness in its monthly active user base.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Post-it maker 3M's shares jump 2% premarket after earnings beat

3M Co. shares rose 2% in premarket trade Tuesday, after the maker of Post-It notes and diversified industrial company beat estimates for the third quarter. The St. Paul, Minn.-based company posted net income of $1.434 billion, or $2.45 a share, for the quarter, compared with $577.8 million, or $2.45 a share, in the year-earlier period. Sales rose to $8.942 billion from $8.350 billion. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $2.21 and sales of $8.655 billion. "Overall, end-market demand remained strong, and we navigated supply chain disruptions by maintaining a relentless focus on serving and innovating for our customers," CEO Mike Roman said in a statement. The company is now expecting full-year EPS of $9.70 to $9.90, compared with prior guidance of $9.70 to $10.10. It expects full-year sales to grow 9% to 10% compared with prior guidance of 7% to 10%. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of $9.79 and sales of $35.1 billion, implying growth of 9%. Shares have gained 4% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 21.6%.
STOCKS
smarteranalyst.com

Lennox Falls 2.5% on Disappointing Q3 Results

Shares of Lennox International, Inc. (LII) fell 2.5% after the company posted disappointing third-quarter results. Despite witnessing strong demand for all of its offerings, Lennox’s production was hampered by ongoing COVID-19-related supply chain and labor problems. Shares closed at $304.29 on October 25. Lennox engages in the design, manufacture, and...
STOCKS
smarteranalyst.com

Crane Delivers 103% EPS Growth 103% and Boosts FY2021 Outlook

Crane Co. (CR) reported stronger-than-expected Q3 results topping both earnings and revenue estimates, driven by robust performance across all segments despite ongoing inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints. The company also raised its FY2021 guidance well above the analyst expectations. Notably, shares of the manufacturer of industrial products have gained...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
smarteranalyst.com

Albany International Posts Q3 Beat and Raises FY2021 Guidance

Albany International (AIN) delivered stronger-than-expected Q3 results, topping both earnings and revenue estimates. The quarterly beat was attributable to strong performances across all segments. The company also boosted its outlook for FY2021. Markedly, shares of the industrial goods company that develops and manufactures engineered components have jumped 53% over the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy