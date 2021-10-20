CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Sunshine and Liberty

By Dave Seminara
City Journal
 7 days ago

Remember the dog days of summer, when there was near consensus in the media that Florida was led by a madman whose reckless Covid policies represented a grave threat to the nation? Those hyperbolic claims have been quietly shelved, now that the number of new Covid cases in Florida has plummeted...

www.city-journal.org

WashingtonExaminer

Yes, Virginia, there is a vital choice

Virginians have a chance on Nov. 2 to take the side of their state’s historical giants of 1776. Doing so requires repudiating corrosive leftist forces that are sacrificing cherished values, rejecting the gubernatorial candidacy and demagogic campaign of Democrat Terry McAuliffe, and choosing Republican Glenn Youngkin as their next governor.
VIRGINIA STATE
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbslocal.com

Growing Number Of Covid Deaths Among Vaccinated In Maryland Linked to Diabetes; Hogan Pushes Booster Shots As State Prepares To Vaccinate Children

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan encouraged people to get their booster shots: Everyone 65 and older and those 18 and older with risky jobs or underlying health conditions are eligible. The governor said 30% of recent covid-related deaths have been among fully vaccinated people with medical issues that...
MARYLAND STATE
CNN

A Democrat just suggested voter fraud -- and no one called him on it

(CNN) — At a rally over the weekend, former Virginia Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe did something his party has repeatedly bashed Donald Trump and Republicans for doing: He suggested a past election had been unfairly decided because of ballot shenanigans. With 2018 Georgia gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams by his side,...
ELECTIONS
theeastcountygazette.com

7.1 Magnitude Earthquake in California Leaves Big Cracks on Earth Surface

In July 2019, the USGS reported that 7.1 magnitude earthquakes happen in California and leave big cracks on earth. However, they seldom cause casualties and rarely cause significant damage. The same was true for the California quake. Apart from creating a fissure, the quake also shook the bridge and cars...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Pro-Trump senators hid from Democrats in closet during Capitol riot, Tommy Tuberville says

As the US Capitol was under siege on 6 January, about a dozen Republican senators hid in a storage closet – not from the intruders, a new report says, but from their Democratic colleagues.According to a Washington Post interview with Senator Tommy Tuberville, the GOP lawmakers were already in a secure room when they decided to huddle in the closet. What they were seeking was not safety, but privacy, so they could plot their next move in light of the insurrection.“You’ve got 25 seconds to call a play,” Mr Tuberville, a former football coach, recalled to the Post. “You...
CONGRESS & COURTS

