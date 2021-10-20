Please Enable JavaScript

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Cincinnati CityBeat
 7 days ago

FOXBusiness

Recalled Walmart product tests positive for deadly bacteria

An aromatherapy spray sold at Walmart may contain a "rare and dangerous" bacteria that's been linked to multiple illnesses, including two deaths, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Walmart issued a recall for The Better Homes & Gardens Lavender & Chamomile Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray...
FOOD SAFETY
CNET

How to permanently delete your Facebook account and keep your photos

If you've been keeping an eye on the news, you've likely seen Facebook all over it. Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager, testified before Congress alleging that Facebook knew its services, like Instagram, may hurt teens. Her testimony also included details alleging Facebook's internal research shows weakness in fighting misinformation. On Tuesday night, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg responded in a post. If the controversy has you convinced you should cut ties with the social media account, we'll tell you below the steps to follow.
INTERNET
CBS Baltimore

This Maryland City Is Among ‘The Best Places To Raise A Family,’ WalletHub Says

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — When it comes to the best places to raise a family in America, Columbia ranks near the top. That’s according to a WalletHub study, which compared 182 American cities based on several criteria, including affordability, education, family fun, health and safety, and socio-economic factors. The highest ranked city in Maryland was Columbia, which came in at No. 5. Columbia is considered the second-most affordable place to raise a family, trailing only Overland Park, Kansas. It also scored well in the health and safety category, which took into account air and water quality, hospital quality and other factors. The only other city in Maryland to make the list was none other than Baltimore, which ranked No. 172. Notably, Columbia was also among three Maryland cities named in the “Top 100 Best Places To Live In America.” According to WalletHub, the top three places to raise a family are: Overland Park, Kansas; Fremont, California; and Irvine, California. Rounding out the list at No. 182 was Detroit, Michigan. Visit WalletHub’s website to view the complete findings.
MARYLAND STATE
Cincinnati CityBeat

Coalition Rallies at Ohio Statehouse, Demands Redistricting Hearings

The Equal Districts Coalition held a "People's Redistricting Hearing and Rally" on the Ohio Statehouse steps on Wednesday, calling for public hearings on congressional redistricting maps that they said should have already been held by the official Ohio Redistricting Commission. Despite a looming Oct. 31 deadline, the Ohio Redistricting Commission...
OHIO STATE
Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati Is One of the Top 50 Cities for Vampires

Sink your teeth into this: Cincinnati is full of vampires. Ok, maybe not actual vampires. But apparently, we do have the kinds of things that would help a bloodsucker feel at home outside of a Sunnydale hellmouth. National yard-care service Lawn Love recently shared a new study that dives into...
The Guardian

How Texas Republicans are rigging the system against minority voters

Sign up for the Guardian’s Fight to Vote newsletter. You don’t have to be an expert to see why Texas’ new maps for its state legislature and congress discriminate against minority voters. Ninety-five per cent of the state’s growth over the last decade has been driven by minorities. But the new maps Texas enacted don’t include a single new district where there is a Hispanic majority.
ELECTIONS
Public Safety

