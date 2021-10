COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman will not seek re-election and released the following statement:. “A strong public education system that offers every student, no matter where they live, the opportunity to be prepared for a successful and productive life is key to the future of our state, nation, and world. I have been honored to serve and devote my life to this important work first as a teacher and principal, then as a legislator, senior staff member at the Department, an education association leader, and finally as State Superintendent of Education.

EDUCATION ・ 13 HOURS AGO