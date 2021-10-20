CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Netflix CEO admits he goofed in handling of Dave Chappelle controversy

wgnradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news...

wgnradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
koxe.com

Dave Chappelle addresses the ongoing controversy surrounding his Netflix special “The Closer”

Dave Chappelle has addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding his latest Netflix special, The Closer, where the veteran comedian makes several jokes about transgendered people. Chappelle’s comments have been met with immense criticism; last week members of Netflix’s LGBTQ+ community staged a walkout in protest of Netflix’s decision to stand behind the comedian.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Meghan Mccain
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Ted Sarandos
Person
Travis Tritt
IndieWire

Dave Chappelle’s Intent Doesn’t Matter, Jon Stewart

Nearly three weeks after its October 5 debut on Netflix, Dave Chappelle’s stand-up special “The Closer” remains embroiled in controversy. Last week saw the promised walkout of trans Netflix employees and allies in protest of their employer’s defense of Chappelle and his increasingly trademark transphobia, as well as comments from Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos in which he expressed regret regarding how the company had handled employee concerns about “The Closer” while continuing to defend the choice to proceed with the special. “When we think about this challenge — we have to entertain the world — part of that challenge means that...
TV & VIDEOS
CBS LA

Dave Chappelle Agrees To Meet With Netflix’s Transgender Employees

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Following the controversy surrounding transphobic comments made by Dave Chappelle in his new Netflix special, the comedian said this week he is willing to meet with Netflix’s transgender employees, but only under certain conditions. Activist Joey Soloway speaks in support of the Netflix employee resource group Trans*, coworkers and others who staged a walkout to protest Netflix’s decision to release Dave Chappelle’s latest Netflix special. Oct. 20, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images). In a stand-up video posted to Chappelle’s Instagram account Monday, the 48-year-old Chappelle for the first time publicly discussed the situation. “I want...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Wgn
Variety

Dave Chappelle Willing to Discuss ‘The Closer’ With Trans Community, but Says He’s ‘Not Bending to Anybody’s Demands’

Dave Chappelle has spoken out about the controversy over his Netflix special “The Closer” in a new stand-up video, saying that he is willing to meet with transgender Netflix employees or other members of the trans community, but won’t bend “to anybody’s demands.” In the video, Chappelle remained unapologetic about the special — which was accused of containing transphobic and homophobic remarks and led to a walkout at Netflix — saying: “I said what I said.” “It’s been said in the press that I was invited to speak to the transgender employees of Netflix and I refused. That is not true —...
CELEBRITIES
411mania.com

Dave Chappelle Addresses Controversy Over Netflix Special In New Standup Video, Says He’ll Meet With Trans Community

Dave Chappelle is willing to meet with transgender community members over his controversial Netflix special but won’t be “bending to anybody’s demands.” As has been reported, Chappelle’s Netflix special “The Closer” has been met with anger by the trans community for comments he made in which he said he’s “Team TERF” (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) and told anecdotes about hitting a trans woman while also telling a story about how he became friends with a trans comedian, who died by suicide after outrage over her defense of Chappelle over previous jokes accused of being transphobic.
TV & VIDEOS
wgnradio.com

Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report: Beloved singer Jay Black passes, Ed Sheeran gets COVID-19, and the weekend box office report

Dean Richards, entertainment reporter for WGN, joined Bob Sirott to provide the latest news in entertainment. Dean gives us the scoop on Ed Sheeran’s diagnosis with Covid-19, the death of Jay Black from Jay and The Americans, Vin Diesel’s walk down the aisle with Paul Walker’s daughter, and the box office results over the weekend.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wgnradio.com

Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | October 24th, 2021 | Love is in the air

On this edition of Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning, Dean shares stories from his trip to Las Vegas where he saw Lady Gaga’s jazz and standards residency show. Plus, producer Ryan gets engaged making for a lovely Far Flung Forecast from Dave Schwan. Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, talks booster shots and vaccinations for children.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
CNN

Netflix co-CEO on Dave Chappelle fallout: I screwed up

New York (CNN Business) — Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has some regrets about how he handled Dave Chappelle's stand-up special, even though he still stands by Netflix's decision to stream the controversial act. In an interview with Variety late Tuesday, Sarandos admitted that he "screwed up" the internal communication with...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Inside the Netflix Walkout: Trans Employees Rally Against Company Support for Dave Chappelle Special

Netflix employees of all walks of life banded together on Wednesday for a rally and virtual walkout from the company’s Hollywood office. The event was organized in response to the streaming giant’s promotion of Dave Chappelle’s recent transphobic standup special “The Closer” and Netflix’s botched handling of the ensuing fallout. Employees participating in the visual walkout were expected to, per The Hollywood Reporter, “not do any work for Netflix and instead engage in content that does support the trans community and donate to charities. ” The company, led by co-CEOs Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos, has been embroiled in controversy over the...
ADVOCACY
Vanity Fair

Netflix’s Ted Sarandos Admits He “Screwed Up” Dave Chappelle Response

Ahead of a planned employee walkout on Wednesday, the co-CEO is doing damage control—but still balked at the idea of removing Chappelle’s special or adding a disclaimer. Netflix chief Ted Sarandos knows he “screwed up” in the aftermath of Dave Chappelle’s highly debated new special, The Closer. One day before LGBTQ+ employees and allies were slated to stage a walkout in response to two recent memos defending Chappelle, Sarandos acknowledged that his statements could’ve been more humane.
TV & VIDEOS
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Netflix CEO Says He 'Screwed Up' Response to Employee Anger Over Dave Chappelle Special

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said he “screwed up” communicating with his staff after they expressed displeasure with Dave Chappelle’s new streaming comedy special, The Closer. Employees are planning a walkout for Wednesday. "Obviously, I screwed up that internal communication," he told Variety. "First and foremost, I should have led with...
TV & VIDEOS
Axios

Netflix workers walk out over handling of Dave Chappelle special

Workers at a Netflix office in Los Angeles and its Los Gatos. California, headquarters staged a protest on Wednesday over the company's handling of anti-transgender comments made by Dave Chappelle in his latest comedy special for the service. Why it matters: The move comes amid growing controversy over Netflix's handling...
MUSIC
411mania.com

Netflix Reacts To Employee Walkout Over Controversial Dave Chappelle Comedy Special

Employees of Netflix held a walkout today over the company’s stance regarding the controversial Dave Chappelle comedy special The Closer. The special has been the subject of criticism due to Chappelle’s transphobic jokes and comments. At one point in the special, Chappelle says he’s ‘transphobic’ and tells stories of both befriending a trans woman (while later referring to her by the wrong gender) and beating up another. He even defends JK Rowling for her anti-trans comments and declares himself ‘Team TERF’. TERF refers to trans-exclusionary radical feminist, someone who believes that trans women are not women.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy