MLB

Game 5 this Afternoon on WNAW…WBEC-AM…and WSBS…Go Sox!

By Scott
 7 days ago
The Red Sox were in a great position to put the Astro’s backs up against the wall last night with a win. Instead, the Astros breaking the game open in the 9th inning has caused a shift in the tide with the series now tied at 2-2. The Red Sox need...

92.9 The Ticket

Altuve, Astros going back to ALCS after topping White Sox

It was Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman once again. Led by their October-tested stars, the Houston Astros are going back to the AL Championship Series for the fifth straight year. Altuve hit a three-run homer, scored four times and stole a base, and Houston eliminated the Chicago White...
MLB
Boston 25 News WFXT

Red Sox headed to Houston for Game 1 of the ALCS

BOSTON — Fresh off two dramatic wins to knock off the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series, the Red Sox have reasons to be confident. At noon Thursday, the team will fly from Boston to Houston ahead of Friday night’s first game of the American League Championship Series. Sox Outfielder Alex Verdugo said Wednesday that the team’s confidence is fueled by the momentum they gained at the start of the post-season.
MLB
CBS Boston

Red Sox ALCS Tickets For Games At Fenway Park Go On Sale Friday At 10AM

BOSTON (CBS) — If you want to go see some ALCS action at Fenway Park, be on your computer at 10 a.m. Friday morning. That’s when the Red Sox will make tickets available for the American League Championship Series games that will take place in Boston. The first two games of the series will take place in Houston, but the Red Sox will bring their battle with the Astros home next week. Games 3, 4 and 5 will take place at Fenway Park on October 18, 19, and 20, respectively. There will be no waiting outside the ticket window on Jersey Street, as tickets for those playoff games will go on sale Friday, October 15, at 10 a.m. on redsox.com/postseason. All tickets will be delivered through the MLB Ballpark App. Boston advanced to the ALCS for the first time since 2018 with an exhilarating ALDS win over the Tampa Bay Rays in four games. The Red Sox won both games at Fenway Park in that series, as well as their Wild Card clash with the New York Yankees last week. **A previous release from the Red Sox stated that ticket sales would begin at noon. 10 a.m. is the correct time**
MLB
Houston Chronicle

Red Sox go with Eduardo Rodriguez for Game 3

BOSTON — The Red Sox will go with lefthander Eduardo Rodriguez as their starter in Monday’s Game 3, in part to keep the Astros from seeing righthanders in consecutive games. Alex Cora said it was a close decision to go with Rodriguez over Nick Pivetta. “There were a lot of...
MLB
chatsports.com

ALCS Game 1 Thread: Red Sox at Astros

The divisional round of the 2021 postseason is over, and we’re on to the semifinal championship round. The ALCS will pit the Houston Astros against the Boston Red Sox, playing for a trip to the World Series. That matchup doesn’t offer a lot of rooting interest for Oakland A’s fans....
MLB
Big Games on our Sister Stations…Sox Start the ALCS Tonight…Pats play on Sunday…

Tonight, it begins. The Red Sox enter the American League Championship Series or ALCS for short. There’s nothing like listening to the local broadcast team instead of the announcers hired by the major TV networks. I’m always a little bit less nervous during big games listening to Joe Castiglione, Will Flemming, and Sean McDonough. If I’m watching the game in my comfy chair, I will turn on my radio and listen to the game on the radio. Since my cable feed is a little ahead of the radio feed, I simply pause the action on the TV enough to perfectly sync the game up on the radio. It is so much more enjoyable. I also do that with the Patriot broadcasts.
PITTSFIELD, MA
MLB

'That was some game': Astros up 1-0 on Sox

HOUSTON -- Missed chances on offense early in the game were set to haunt the Astros. An abbreviated outing by starting pitcher Framber Valdez could have spelled doom. A costly fielding error by Jose Altuve was looming larger by the inning. None of that wound up mattering to the Astros,...
MLB
Boston 25 News WFXT

Red Sox playoff tickets go on sale

BOSTON — Starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Red Sox American League Championship Series tickets will go on sale online. Tickets for monster seats will cost you $500, the cheapest seat is $95, and they are only being sold online. Games one and two of the ALCS are in Houston, but next week, the series shifts to Boston for games three, four, and possibly five.
MLB
Beaumont Enterprise

Gameday Live: Astros at Red Sox - Game 3

The Red Sox lead the Astros 9-3 in the bottom of the fifth inning in a pivotal Game 3 of the American League Championship Series at Fenway Park. One game after hitting two grand slams in the first two innings, the Red Sox hit another grand slam in the second inning of Game 3. They're the first team to hit three grand slams in a single postseason series.
MLB
Houston Chronicle

Some Red Sox players skip voluntary workout to go to Patriots-Cowboys game

With their series against the Astros tied 1-1, some Red Sox players took advantage of having a voluntary work day by skipping it to head to Foxboro to watch the Patriots-Cowboys game on Sunday. "There's a few guys that they really took the voluntary workout very voluntary, and they decided...
MLB
clnsmedia.com

Red Sox vs Astros Game 3 Preview

Sean McAdam of Boston Sports Journal joins John Zannis on the Boston Sports Beat podcast to discuss Game 3 of the ALCS between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros. Eduardo Rodriguez will get the start for the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros will start Jose Urquidy in Game 3.
MLB
SportsGrid

Red Sox Announce Game 5 Starter

Chris Cotillo of MassLive reports that the Boston Red Sox will start Chris Sale in Game 5 of the ALCS on Wednesday night. The Red Sox took a 2-1 lead into the eighth inning of Game 4 but imploded and allowed eight runs to the Astros in the final two frames. A victory would’ve given Boston a commanding 3-1 lead in the series, but now the series is tied at two games apiece.
MLB
