Tuolumne County Public Health reports the death a woman in her 80s who was vaccinated and two men in their 80’s both unvaccinated due to COVID-19. There are 41 new COVID-19 cases since yesterday’s report with 34 unvaccinated and 7 vaccinated. There are six more active cases today than yesterday, the 218 active cases including 18 who are hospitalized, one less than yesterday. California’s Hospitalization Statistics reports no ICU beds available in Tuolumne county. They report six ICU beds total and four fewer ICU beds available from the prior day. Adventist Health Sonora has 152 beds total and sends patients to other hospitals in the region as necessary.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO